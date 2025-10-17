Today co-hosts halt show for 'extremely rare breaking news'

The Today Show likes to keep viewers on their toes, and it certainly did that on Friday! Following an ad break, Willie Geist - who was filling in for Craig Melvin on the main show - halted the segment for some "breaking news". Sitting at the news desk alongside Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly, he said: "Right guys, this is very exciting. We are back with a very rare breaking news boost. We just had a proposal outside on our plaza." The camera then cut to a clip showing the happy couple as the proposal took place in front of a cheering crowd.

© NBC The Today Show paused to share some exciting breaking news as a couple got engaged on the famous plaza

Sheinelle then explained that the couple were called Rachel and Luke, from Chicago, and that they had met ten years ago in college. "She thought they were in town to visit friends, but apparently Luke had other ideas, so we ran outside and we gave them a mic." The anchors then spoke to Rachel and Luke from a live stream. Before they began speaking, Sheinelle realised that Luke had graduated from Northwestern University - the same college she had gone to, and looked incredibly moved.

© NBC Luke decided to surprise Rachel - a big Today Show fan - by proposing outside the famous studio

Explaining the story behind unique proposal, Luke told the co-hosts that Rachel is the "biggest fan of the Today Show" and that the trip had taken some serious planning. Carson then teased Rachel saying: "Rachel, you know we come out at 8:30am, why didn't you wait for us?" to which she replied: "I know Carson, I'm waiting for you, I need a picture." Sheinelle then joked that Carson "can do weddings," to which he replied: "I am ordained in the state of Oklahoma for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani if you want to go there. I can legally do it there." Later in the show, the anchors went out to the plaza to meet Rachel and Luke in person.

© NBC The happy couple were later greeted in person by the Today anchors

This isn't the first time the Today Show has celebrated a proposal. In fact, over the years, they have even hosted weddings live on the show. Back in 2022, they had a special Vegas-themed wedding officiated by Willie Geist while he was dressed up as Elvis Presley. The couple, Eleanor Molvey and Mckay Blanchard, looked delighted as they said 'I do' in front of the Today stars and fans watching both on the plaza and at home. Jenna Bush Hager was responsible for the rings.

© NBC A look at Rachel's incredible engagement ring

On Instagram, footage from the segment was uploaded after the show, alongside the caption: "What’s Las Vegas without a Vegas-style wedding? Couple Eleanor Molvey and Mckay Blanchard exchanged their “I do’s” live on the @todayplaza (officiated by none other than “Elvis” a.k.a @williegeist)! Cheers to the newlyweds!"