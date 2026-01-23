Why Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos didn't attend GMA co-host Will Reeve's wedding

Will Reeve tied the knot surrounded by his Good Morning America co-stars over the weekend but there were a couple who didn't make the nuptials.

The son of late Superman actor, Christopher Reeve, said I do to his bride, Amanda Dubin, in a "magical" wedding.

Many of his friends and colleagues, including Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer, took to Instagram to share snapshots of themselves enjoying the weekend as they celebrated the couple.

But Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos were noticeably absent from the photos.

While it was initially unclear if they simply hadn't been caught on camera, or if they weren't invited, Will cleared the air on the show on Thursday.

Robin was gushing about how special the day was and commended Will and Amanda for putting handwritten notes to each of their guests on the tables.

Will said it was such a pleasure to have his GMA family — that also included Rebecca Jarvis, Sam Champion, Gio Benitez and more — in attendance.

However, he was saddened that neither Michael nor George could attend.

"You guys had excused absences, but you were there in spirit for sure," he said, before adding: "It was so full of love. We love you and it was an honor to have you [Robin] there."

Michael said: "You deserve it man," while George asked why Will hadn't taken a longer honeymoon!

While they weren't able to make his big day, Will has a close bond with his co-stars and he and Michael, in particular, regularly partake in playful on-air banter.

They've also collaborated on special assignments, including coverage of ABC News Super Bowl LIX, and both Michael and George were there in support of Will at the premiere of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Neither Will nor Amanda have shared photos of their wedding which will appear in Vogue on January 26.

They have posted images since they said 'I Do' and delighted in sharing their new marriage status with photos of them with their wedding rings.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2024. At the time, Will gave fans a glimpse of their super-romantic evening, with a photo of himself down on one knee in front of a shocked Amanda with the Empire State Building in the background. The caption read: "Us".

He then released a statement that read: "Friday [November 8] was the happiest night of our lives and we can't wait to spend forever together."