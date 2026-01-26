Meet Matt Stafford's college sweetheart wife and four daughters

Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matt Stafford has a full life on and off the field. He is a doting husband to Kelly Stafford and a loving father to their four daughters. Learn all about his love and family life.
Who is Matt's wife Kelly Stafford?
Kelly is Matt's college sweetheart from the University of Georgia, where he played for the Georgia Bulldogs.
During that time, Kelly studied nursing and then later on became a registered nurse and he became a professional NFL player.
Kelly underwent a brain tumor surgery for her acoustic neuroma in 2019, and Matt was there by her side.
The two were in a relationship for several years and they tied the knot in 2015. Since then, Kelly has also become a podcaster for her show, The Morning After, which she started in 2021.
What has Kelly said about Matt?
Kelly has publicly gushed about her relationship with Matt on her podcast numerous times.
She has shared: "All I see when I watch this is the man I love and how lucky I am to have a partner who is not only an incredible husband but also a patient, loving father."
When the duo celebrated their 10th anniversary in April 2025, she revealed valuable advice with her viewers on how to sustain a bond.
Kelly said: "You can't expect the person you marry at 25 to be the exact same person at 45. People evolve, priorities shift, and life circumstances change. The most successful couples are the ones who adapt and grow together."
Their family life
The pair share four daughters including twins Sawyer and Chandler, eight, who were welcomed into the world in 2017. Hunter, seven, arrived in 2018 and lastly, Tyler, five, arrived in 2020.
Their young children often attend games to show Matt support during his game day and cheering him and his team on has become a family tradition for them.
In September, Kelly shared a carousel of adorable family shots on the field and she captioned the post: "Crazy how when he started this the only thing I worried about was what our friends and I were gonna pack in the cooler for the tailgate. Now it's supporting our girls in their games, racing to Matthew's and hopefully having cocktails after getting there.
Sundays are different, but I've loved all the different Sundays we have had the past 17 years, especially winning ones with family."
Kelly often documents their family adventures online, as part of the "Stafford Sisters Stadium Series," which she always hashtags on her posts.
Kelly's personal announcement
Kelly momentarily took a break from her podcast to prioritize her mental health, children and marriage.
She revealed on an episode in October 2025: "For right now, just for somewhat of my mental health and it's also midseason, there has been changes in this podcast. I just think I need to take a step back and kind of figure out what the plan is. I'm not saying this is over. I really need a second."
The podcast is still on hiatus.