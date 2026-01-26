Meet Matt Stafford's college sweetheart wife and four daughters

Kelly is Matt's college sweetheart from the University of Georgia, where he played for the Georgia Bulldogs.

During that time, Kelly studied nursing and then later on became a registered nurse and he became a professional NFL player.

Kelly underwent a brain tumor surgery for her acoustic neuroma in 2019, and Matt was there by her side.

The two were in a relationship for several years and they tied the knot in 2015. Since then, Kelly has also become a podcaster for her show, The Morning After, which she started in 2021.