Exclusive: Nicola Peltz-Beckham's bridal dress contradiction cleared up – 'Plans were in place'

Brooklyn Beckham claimed his mother, Victoria Beckham, pulled out of making his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham's wedding dress in 2022

Brooklyn Beckham wears white t-shirt, black leather jacket, matching pants, black boots, and Nicola Peltz wears white jumpsuit with sheer details walking in paris street© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie Daly
5 minutes ago
Brooklyn Beckham made several shock claims in his social media statement on 19 January, but among the most talked-about allegations was the discussion around his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham's wedding dress. The Beckham scion, 26, married the 31-year-old daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner Peltz in 2022, tying the knot at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate in the presence of both their parents.

In his social media tirade, Brooklyn penned: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," adding: "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

Brooklyn claimed that Victoria pulled out of making Nicola's dress "at the eleventh hour"© FilmMagic
Brooklyn claimed that Victoria pulled out of making Nicola's dress "at the eleventh hour"

An insider clarifies a contradiction

Now, an insider has shared an insight, telling HELLO!: "I had heard that she was going to wear two dresses, one Victoria Beckham and one Valentino – it’s very common for brides now to have a number of dresses. Plans for both were in place." Nicola wore a number of looks over the weekend of her wedding so it remains unclear which dress Victoria Beckham was meant to design.

What was contradictory about Brooklyn's claim?

In the end, Nicola wore a bespoke Valentino gown. Brooklyn's claim about Nicola's dress has prompted confusion amongst his fans, as shortly after the wedding, Nicola and Brooklyn gave Vogue an interview, with the bride telling the publication that choosing the luxury Italian fashion house to design her gown was a "no-brainer".

Meanwhile, Nicola's stylist, Leslie Fremar, told Vogue: "It was the ultimate couture experience", referencing how Nicola cherry-picked elements from various sketches, fabrics, and embroideries to create her dream dress. She also revealed that her bridal gown was "the culmination of a year's worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team, two trips to the Rome HQ, and two US fittings."

Then, in 2023, Nicola told ELLE: "My favourite outfit I've ever worn is my wedding dress. I got to go to Rome and design it with everyone at Valentino; it was just a dream. 

"My dad took me with my brother, and my mum and Brooklyn, but then my dad and Brooklyn did something else obviously, because they couldn't go into the fitting. Just being able to go to Rome and go to a new place that I'd never been and design a dress with my mum, it was just like magic."

Inside Brooklyn and Nicola's nuptials

The pair tied the knot after getting engaged in June 2020 in an early-evening Jewish ceremony in front of 500 people. Spice Girls Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Mel C all made the guestlist, as did TV chef Gordon Ramsay, tennis star Serena Williams and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria.

David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham attending the GQ Awards© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hug
David and Victoria both attended Brooklyn's wedding day in 2022

According to ELLE, the couple's first dance at 8.30 pm was to Elvis Presley's 'Only Fools Rush In', performed by South African artist Lloyiso, while their second song was Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me'.

Brooklyn and Nicola attend the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show in 2025 in Courchevel, France© Getty Images for Moncler
Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at the bride's family estate in Florida

Guests also enjoyed cocktails to the dulcet tones of a jazz quartet, while a 12-piece live band played during the black-tie dinner. The pair received a £383,502 ($500,000) classic Jaguar car from David Beckham as a wedding gift - not too shabby!

