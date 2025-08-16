The most eye-wateringly expensive celebrity weddings ever - including Brooklyn Beckham's £2.2 million celebrations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

© AFP via Getty Images Priyanka and Nick's wedding celebrations lasted for three days

Priyanka and Nick's three-day wedding made headlines around the world in 2018 for its extravagance and splendour. Beginning with a Christian ceremony officiated by Nick's father, Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown that required 1,826 hours of handiwork by 15 artisans.

A series of traditional Hindu ceremonies followed, culminating in a stunning fireworks display over the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The entire celebration was estimated to have cost between £600,000 and £900,000, with 200 guests in attendance, including 12 groomsmen and 12 bridesmaids.

For the traditional Hindu ceremony, Priyanka wore a stunning red lehenga embroidered by 110 artisans over 3,720 hours. Nick's name, along with the names of her parents, was sewn into the skirt's waistline. "Walking out and seeing him standing at the altar for the first time with the sun behind him was just something out of a fairytale for me," Priyanka told People after their special day.

© AFP via Getty Images The wedding was estimated to have cost between £600,000 and £900,000

"As much as we planned, I could not have planned for how perfect that sky was or how the birds flew when the music started or what the string quartet sounded like or what he looked like. Everything was perfect." As for her new husband, he couldn't have been happier to tie the knot. "From the moment I saw her walk out and a million other moments, 'Wow' is the only word that came to mind," he told the publication.

The 'Jealous' singer also explained that his multicultural wedding taught him "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart".

"That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other, which is the most important thing," Nick added.