The most eye-wateringly expensive celebrity weddings ever - including Brooklyn Beckham's £2.2 million celebrations

The eyes of the world were on Venice for the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, in June 2025 – a celebration that broke bank balances as one of the most lavish celebrity weddings in recent memory.
From jaw-dropping designer gowns to flower walls that cost upwards of six figures, A-listers have always known how to throw a celebration to remember.
From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Italian wedding whirlwind to David and Victoria Beckham's now-iconic golden thrones, numerous celebrities went all out for their big day.
Join HELLO! as we take a look at some of the most opulent celebrity weddings of all time.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding was dubbed the wedding of the century – at least according to the bride’s brother, Paul Sánchez.
The multi-million-dollar affair took place over three days in Venice. HELLO! understands that the couple’s ceremony was held on the exclusive island of San Giorgio, in a private church nestled within the island’s renowned gardens, far from public view.
The build-up to the wedding was considerable, and the secretive plans created a buzz. The three-day celebration began with a candlelit welcome at the gothic Madonna dell'Orto church, while the couple’s 200 A-list guests stayed at the ultra-exclusive Aman Hotel.
Around 200 guests travelled by gondola through the city after touching down via private jets. A-listers in attendance included the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and Bill Gates. Historic Venetian patisserie Rosa Salva provided delicious treats for the guests’ goodie bags.
Lauren’s wedding dress was a stunning mermaid gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a high-necked silhouette, finished with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat. Speaking to Vogue in a pre-wedding interview, she said of the dress: "It is a departure from what people expect,” she said, “from what I expect – but it’s very much me."
The celebrations continued after the wedding day, with a final party on 28 June to conclude the wedding week.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka and Nick's three-day wedding made headlines around the world in 2018 for its extravagance and splendour. Beginning with a Christian ceremony officiated by Nick's father, Priyanka wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown that required 1,826 hours of handiwork by 15 artisans.
A series of traditional Hindu ceremonies followed, culminating in a stunning fireworks display over the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The entire celebration was estimated to have cost between £600,000 and £900,000, with 200 guests in attendance, including 12 groomsmen and 12 bridesmaids.
For the traditional Hindu ceremony, Priyanka wore a stunning red lehenga embroidered by 110 artisans over 3,720 hours. Nick's name, along with the names of her parents, was sewn into the skirt's waistline. "Walking out and seeing him standing at the altar for the first time with the sun behind him was just something out of a fairytale for me," Priyanka told People after their special day.
"As much as we planned, I could not have planned for how perfect that sky was or how the birds flew when the music started or what the string quartet sounded like or what he looked like. Everything was perfect." As for her new husband, he couldn't have been happier to tie the knot. "From the moment I saw her walk out and a million other moments, 'Wow' is the only word that came to mind," he told the publication.
The 'Jealous' singer also explained that his multicultural wedding taught him "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart".
"That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other, which is the most important thing," Nick added.
David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria went all out for their 1999 wedding, spending a reported £1 million in total. They married at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin – now available to rent for weddings for around £600,000 – and welcomed over 230 guests, including the Spice Girls and David's entire football team.
Victoria stunned in a Vera Wang gown featuring a six-metre train and a golden tiara, while the pair sat on matching gold thrones at their reception. They later changed into colour-coordinated purple outfits that have become iconic in pop culture. "I even had a top hat in purple," David said on Desert Island Discs. "What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of Dumb and Dumber."
Victoria, however, has no regrets. "It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I think it was a naiveté then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."
While the Beckhams' wedding looked lavish from the outside, the fashion designer shared that it was much more intimate than it seemed. "I think that the media glamorised the wedding much more than it actually was," she told Business of Fashion.
"I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humour does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]."
Elton John and David Furnish
Elton married his longtime love in a civil ceremony in 2005, then went all out for their wedding nine years later after gay marriage was legalised in the UK. They welcomed over 600 guests to their mansion in Windsor, including David and Victoria Beckham and their four children, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Hugh Grant, Ed Sheeran, Liz Hurley, and Donatella Versace.
The couple reportedly splashed out on champagne and caviar – bringing the bill up a further £141,000 – as well as hundreds of bouquets of red roses placed throughout the reception. While they didn't have to pay for a venue, the final bill came to a whopping £1.5 million.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim and Kanye's 2014 nuptials were the definition of extravagance, with a rumoured cost north of £2 million. The couple were married in Florence, with a rehearsal dinner that took place inside the Palace of Versailles.
How did guests get from France to Italy? A fleet of private jets was ready to transport the 200 guests over the border, as well as 50 cars and vans costing £55,000, ready to take them to the venue from the airport.
Kim wore a Givenchy Haute Couture gown worth over £577,000, and they shared their first kiss as husband and wife in front of a giant flower wall, with floral arrangements that cost upwards of £79,000.
The pair shelled out big bucks for entertainment, with Andrea Bocelli, John Legend and Lana Del Rey all singing at the event. The venue cost a reported £324,000 and featured a massive imperial marble table that had to be hoisted in by a crane. Their two-metre-tall wedding cake was the cherry on top.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
It seems that lavish taste runs in the family if Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding is anything to go by. The couple said "I do" at the Peltz family's £92 million oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, and curated a star-studded guest list with the likes of Serena and Venus Williams and Eva Longoria gracing the event. The weekend-long celebration reportedly cost £2.2 million.
Nicola wore a multitude of outfits on her big day, all designed by Valentino. "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing Nicola for the first time in that dress," Brooklyn told Vogue. "It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn't catch my breath."
French chef Thierry Isambert created a luxurious menu for the big day, and guests danced the night away under thousands of hanging flower arrangements. The lovebirds revealed to Vogue that they were inspired by Iman and David Bowie's 1992 wedding, another lavish affair for the history books.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham renewed their vows on August 2, 2025, in a quiet ceremony which was held at the bride's family estate. Notably, Brooklyn's parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, were absent from the vow renewal, amid rumours of a family feud.
Brooklyn recently shared his views about the vow renewal with People where he commented: "To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
Their marriage may have been short-lived, but Tom and Katie’s 2006 wedding was nothing short of grand. The 2006 ceremony took place at a 15th-century Italian castle, and the entire wedding party was outfitted in Giorgio Armani.
Andrea Bocelli performed, and guests included Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, John Travolta and Kelly Preston, David and Victoria Beckham, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez.
While much of the affair was kept under wraps as it was a traditional Scientologist ceremony, the £2.6 million budget ensured a stunning fireworks display at the end of the night to celebrate the newlyweds.
Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek
When actress Salma Hayek married French billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009, their celebration was nothing short of cinematic. Francois-Henri tied the knot with his beautiful bride inside Teatro La Fenice, a stunning opera house in the Italian city of Venice.
They had wed months earlier on Valentine's Day in a civil ceremony in Paris, but decided that they wanted to celebrate their love in style with a wedding that cost a reported £2.6 million.
Guests included Woody Harrelson, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron and Bono, who watched as Salma wowed in a custom-made Balenciaga gown on her way down the aisle. The reception took place at the 18th-century Palazzo Grassi and guests enjoyed incredible food, endless drinks and opulent floral arrangements that any bride would die for.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
The daughter of Lionel Richie was never going to have a small wedding when marrying the son of a billionaire. Sofia and Elliot's 2023 nuptials took place in the South of France with a reported price tag of £3 million, and sparked its own fashion trend due to its quietly luxurious aesthetics.
The blushing bride wore three custom-made Chanel gowns on her big day, inside a stunning venue that reportedly cost £1.18 million. The cake was estimated to have cost £6,300, while £98,750 was spent on food alone.
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin
George and Amal met in Italy through mutual friends, so it only made sense that they were married in the same place. "We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married," the actor explained to People.
The four-day wedding celebration cost an estimated £3.4 million, with the majority of expenses going towards accommodation for their many guests. Each attendee was escorted to the affair in a personal Venetian boat and plied with tens of thousands of dollars worth of champagne.
Guests included stars like Bill Murray and Bono, who saw Amal walk down the aisle in a £282,000 custom-made Alexander McQueen dress, while George donned a £3,700 Giorgio Armani suit.
Also on hand throughout the festivities were bottles of George's own tequila brand, Casamigos, which was flown in from the US, and iPods loaded with songs chosen by the couple for every guest to take home in their goodie bags.
Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto
The NBA legend spared no expense when it came to his 2013 wedding to Yvette Prieto, which reportedly cost £7.4 million. The couple tied the knot in Florida and enjoyed performances from Usher, Robin Thicke, DJ MC Lyte and the 18-piece band The Source throughout the night.
Yvette wore a stunning J'Aton Couture wedding gown adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals, and crystal brooches were also used to decorate the seven-tier wedding cake. Over 300 guests watched the duo say "I do", and they partied into the night under a 3,700 square-metre tent.