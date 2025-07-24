Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in danger of 'over-correction' expert says

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been under the proverbial microscope ever since reports of a rift between them and the wider Beckham family began brewing earlier this year.
Now, an expert has warned that this intense scrutiny has caused the couple to enter a very public 'over-correction' phase.
Following Nicola’s racy bath photo – posted by Brooklyn himself – and their notably stiff body language during a recent lunch with Elton John, Psychologist and Behaviour Analyst at British Lie Detector Test, John Eastham says this could be an example of "over-correction" in couples under scrutiny.
"When a relationship feels under attack – whether from public speculation or private tensions – it's common for couples to overcompensate with displays of affection," Eastham explains.
"You're not just performing love for your partner, you're performing it for everyone watching."
Since rumours of a feud began, Brooklyn and Nicola have remained mostly silent over family matters while continuing to flood their social media accounts with loved-up snaps. Most recently, the pair launched an Instagram account dedicated to their four dogs.
"When couples feel their loyalty is being tested, they often respond by creating an emotional 'us vs them' bubble. That's not necessarily unhealthy, but it can become isolating."
"What looks like drama is often just a very normal process of trying to protect a relationship from outside interference."
Beckham family rift
Rumours of an alleged feud between the Beckhams have been rife since Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from Victoria’s 51st and David’s 50th birthday celebrations.
The pair also skipped joining the rest of the family in Paris for Victoria’s namesake fashion label’s Fashion Week show. Despite this, David and Victoria are reportedly keen to repair the rift between their family and their eldest son.
"They are keen to heal the rift," a close source previously told HELLO!. "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary."
"Clearly, David and Victoria were disappointed that Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t attend his celebrations, but they are also conscious that every family has its arguments, and they don’t see themselves as different or special in that way," another source tells HELLO!.
While Brooklyn has stayed silent on Father’s Day and during this year’s Birthday Honours, when his father received his knighthood. However, he has wished his youngest sister, Harper Beckham, a happy birthday as well as his grandmother, Sandra Beckham.