Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in danger of 'over-correction' expert says

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been under the proverbial microscope ever since reports of a rift between them and the wider Beckham family began brewing earlier this year.

Now, an expert has warned that this intense scrutiny has caused the couple to enter a very public 'over-correction' phase.

Following Nicola’s racy bath photo – posted by Brooklyn himself – and their notably stiff body language during a recent lunch with Elton John, Psychologist and Behaviour Analyst at British Lie Detector Test, John Eastham says this could be an example of "over-correction" in couples under scrutiny.

"When a relationship feels under attack – whether from public speculation or private tensions – it's common for couples to overcompensate with displays of affection," Eastham explains.

"You're not just performing love for your partner, you're performing it for everyone watching."

Since rumours of a feud began, Brooklyn and Nicola have remained mostly silent over family matters while continuing to flood their social media accounts with loved-up snaps. Most recently, the pair launched an Instagram account dedicated to their four dogs.

"When couples feel their loyalty is being tested, they often respond by creating an emotional 'us vs them' bubble. That's not necessarily unhealthy, but it can become isolating."

"What looks like drama is often just a very normal process of trying to protect a relationship from outside interference."

Beckham family rift

Rumours of an alleged feud between the Beckhams have been rife since Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from Victoria’s 51st and David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The pair also skipped joining the rest of the family in Paris for Victoria’s namesake fashion label’s Fashion Week show. Despite this, David and Victoria are reportedly keen to repair the rift between their family and their eldest son.

Beckhams' family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria

April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.”

"They are keen to heal the rift," a close source previously told HELLO!. "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary."

"Clearly, David and Victoria were disappointed that Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t attend his celebrations, but they are also conscious that every family has its arguments, and they don’t see themselves as different or special in that way," another source tells HELLO!.

While Brooklyn has stayed silent on Father’s Day and during this year’s Birthday Honours, when his father received his knighthood. However, he has wished his youngest sister, Harper Beckham, a happy birthday as well as his grandmother, Sandra Beckham.