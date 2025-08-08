Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'reinforce' commitment during 4-month family disconnect

Celebrity couples don't get much more publicly affectionate than Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, who frequently use their platform to openly and wholeheartedly express their love for one another.

Though they typically showcase their dedication on their respective platforms, it seems that the pair also keep some things a little more private.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly held a secret vow renewal ceremony

New details about Brooklyn and Nicola's secret vow renewal have been published by the Daily Mail.

It is currently believed that the couple held their ceremony at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's estate in Bedford, Westchester County, to make sure that it was as private as possible.

Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal ceremony

According to the report, the event was not especially formal, but was, in other ways, a typical wedding event with between 100 and 200 invited guests, speeches and a wedding dress.

Notably, the report states that none of the members of the Beckham family, neither Brooklyn's parents nor siblings, were present at the ceremony.

HELLO! has reached out to Brooklyn and Nicola's representatives for comment.

The symbolism of their second wedding

I think many fans of the couple would likely be surprised to learn that they've already had a ceremony to renew their vows, given that they only married three years ago.

While I'm unsure about the timing and significance of reaching this milestone so early into their marriage, Sunaree Ko, relationship expert and astrologer at TarotCards, believes that the decision could symbolise deeper emotional currents in their relationship.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola married in 2022

"A vow renewal this early in a marriage can often be a way of reinforcing commitment during times of uncertainty," she says. "It's not uncommon when external pressures – like public scrutiny or family tensions – are in play."

The relationship expert also believes that speculation of Brooklyn's rift from his family could also have fuelled the desire to solidify his relationship with his wife, adding: "When someone is disconnected from their birth family, they often double down on loyalty and symbolism within their romantic relationship.

"A vow renewal can become less about romance and more about identity – almost like publicly choosing a new 'home'."

© Getty Images for Revolve Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly been drifting from his family

Sunaree asserts that, though this kind of ceremony can look like a fairytale occasion, it shouldn't be about "big weddings or public declarations", and that "real love" is always more important than pomp and circumstance.

"Vow renewals can be meaningful," she explains, "but they shouldn't be a substitute for addressing underlying issues."