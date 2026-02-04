Sarah Jessica Parker's unearthed confession about distance in Matthew Broderick marriage: 'This sounds nuts'

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are one of Hollywood's most solid and long-standing couples. Having tied the knot in 1997, the actors have been going strong ever since, but there is a secret to their enduring love.

In 2018, the Sex and the City actress, 60, appeared on the Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso podcast, where she made a rare confession about her marriage. "I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together," Sarah Jessica said of the distance in her relationship with Matthew.

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick met in the 1990s

Sarah Jessica's marriage confession

"His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that's been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way. Anytime that any relationship is hard, it's the point in which you're deciding, 'Is this worth the investment getting through whatever that thing is?'"

© Variety via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have spent time apart during their marriage due to work schedules

She also spoke about the desire to be together, keeping them strong amidst their geographical distance. "I love him, and I think he's brilliant. I'm sure I annoy him," she said of the No Hard Feelings star. "He annoys me sometimes. But also, I'm enormously proud of the person he is. I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are, and so their triumphs are yours, their disappointments are yours. The more you feel those things and experience them, the more it's hard to imagine not being part of their life."

Sarah Jessica and Matthew's origin story

The A-listers met in 1991, having been introduced by the actress' brothers, Pippin and Toby, who founded the Naked Angels Theater Company, where Matthew had recently directed a play.

© Getty Images Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have an enduring love story

After dating for five years, the couple made their joint stage debut in 1996, taking to Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Sarah Jessica gushed to the Los Angeles Times: "He's probably the funniest fellow I've met in my whole life...He's so bright, so handsome, I think he's the most handsome man I've seen in my life. And he inspires me. I'm mad for him, totally."

They tied the knot at New York City's Angel Orensanz Synagogue in May 1997. The bride wore a daring jet black gown by Morgane Le Fay and left the invitations to the last minute, deciding to invite 100 friends to a party that turned into a surprise wedding ceremony.

They have been happily married ever since, supporting each other through career commitments that took them away from home. For example, Matthew travelled to Vancouver to film The Best Is Yet To Come, Los Angeles to film Rules Don't Apply and to Massachusetts for Manchester-by-the-Sea.

Sarah Jessica and Matthew's private life in NYC

Though Sarah Jessica and Matthew have weathered time apart, they own a gorgeous family home together in New York. Their 13.9k square-foot mega mansion is made up of two apartments. The couple had the adjoining wall knocked through to create a sprawling space, splashing $50 million on renovations in 2016.

© Getty Matthew and Sarah Jessica are proud parents to Tabitha, and Marion

For the last 10 years, the pair has raised their children at their home in the West Village. They are parents to James Wilkie Broderick, who was born in 2002, and twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, who were born in 2009.