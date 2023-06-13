Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's relationship timeline

Move over Mr. Big, because Sarah Jessica Parker's real-life beau, Matthew Broderick couldn't be more in love if he tried.

SJP was already an established actress before she shot to complete Hollywood stardom in 1998 in her starring role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex in the City. Before meeting her adoring husband Matthew, she dated a slew of impressive A-listers, including Robert Downey Jr., and John F Kennedy Jr.

© Photo: Getty Images

But alas, it was Matthew who finally stole the 90s It-Girl's heart and we couldn't be more here for it.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Sarah and Matthew's relationship…

How did Sarah and Matthew meet?

Who said love at first sight, was just the stuff of fairytales? According to a heartfelt interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2022, actor Matthew revealed he knew the moment he set eyes on Sarah that she was the one. "The first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street, and thought, 'That's it.'"

The loved-up duo met in 1991, through Sarah's brothers, Pippin and Toby, who were friends with the Lion King actor after he directed a play at their theatre company, Naked Angels Theatre Company.

© Michael Ochs Archives The couple photographed in 1993

SJP had just split with her former beau and Sherlock Holmes star, Robert. It took a few months but eventually, the now-couple went out to the movies together. Matthew explained in an interview with The New York Times in 1996: "My memory is that literally months passed when I didn't ask her for a date," to which SJP replied, "Your memory is correct."

She added: "He left a very charming, very self-effacing message on the machine," she recalled. "You know, 'Hi, it's Matthew Broderick.' You had to use your last name."

Who is Sarah married to in real life?

You guessed it, Sarah and Matthew went on to tie the knot on 19 May 1997, one year before Sex in the City graced our screens. The happy couple opted for a subtle affair and bamboozled guests with their invitations, which you can see below on the second slide.

Rather than revealing the occasion was to mark their nuptials, Sarah and Michael pretended their get-together (of around 100 people), was simply a party. The actress, who is also famed for her incredible sense of style, didn't even wear a traditional ivory wedding gown and instead opted for a waist-cinching black dress - but of course, she still looked flawless.

Matthew's mom Patrica made a hilarious quip to PEOPLE magazine about the laid-back affair, jesting: "They're not the Kennedys," a hilarious call-back to Sarah's former beau.

Sarah also opened up to the publication about her big day. "I never thought about a wedding dress. Never," she said. "[I] had not one daydream about it. At one point I just simply remember thinking, 'God, I really hope he asks me to marry him.' I don't know when or why. It was fairly early on." The couple celebrated their 26th Wedding Anniversary in May this year.

Do Sarah and Matthew have children?

The husband-and-wife duo are doting parents to three children, James Wilkie, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 13. Their couple welcomed their firstborn James on 28 October 2002, and affectionately named him after his late grandfather, James Broderick.

© Photo: Getty Images Sarah and Matthew are adoring parents

Nearly seven years later, on 22 June 2009, their family was complete with the addition of two beautiful twin girls, Tabitha and Marion.

