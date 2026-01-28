Sarah Jessica Parker steps out with rarely-seen kids in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed a rare family outing in New York City on Monday night alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their three kids, James, Tabitha and Marion.

The family of five made a low-key appearance at the release party for Marc Shaiman's book, Never Mind The Happy: Showbiz Stories From A Sore Winner, marking their first public outing together since 2022.

Sarah was a proud mother as she sported an all-black ensemble with an eye-catching pearl necklace, while Matthew, whom she married in 1997, looked dapper in a red patterned suit.

© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Sarah and Matthew attended the low-key event with their three kids

Their 23-year-old son, James, was laid back in a gray T-shirt and black jeans, while 16-year-old Tabitha looked chic in a green sweater and black pants. Her twin sister Marion opted for a beige blouse and blue jeans on the night.

Tabitha and Marion's most recent public appearance was at the premiere of Smash on Broadway in April 2025, while James joined his parents at the Golden Globes in early January 2026, twinning with his father in a tuxedo with a large white flower in the lapel.

Sarah was honored with the Carol Burnett Award on the night, and made sure to pay homage to her family in her emotional acceptance speech. "To my beloved family, my brilliant husband Matthew Broderick, who has been my husband for just shy of 30 years," she said. "Who has given me a family discount, an all-access pass to his masterclass in acting, comedy and dedication."

© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images The actress paid tribute to her family during her Golden Globes speech

"And to the family we have made. Our divine James Wilkie, [Marion] and Tabitha, oh God. I love you so deeply and admire so much the people that you are becoming. That every day at home and at work, I want to make you proud," she concluded.

Learn more about Sarah and Matthew's three children below...

WATCH: Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's three unique children

While James is pursuing a career in Hollywood, and even starred alongside his father in an episode of Elsbeth in February 2025, Tabitha and Marion are less interested in following in their parents' footsteps. "I really want my children to be educated in the ways that are fulfilling to them," the Sex and the City star told E! News.

"I don't think that there is one way to be an educated person or to be equipped to be an adult and try to fashion a life for yourself after what would be considered 'finishing college' – let's say 22 years old."

© Getty Images The girls last appeared in public in April 2025

"You want for them to be pursuing things that are exciting and challenging and hard and gratifying and to be able to ultimately take care of themselves, support themselves – emotionally, financially," she continued.

© Penske Media via Getty Images James has dipped his toes in to the world of acting

"And that they can be in the world and be a reliable person to themselves and to other people. And so we talk about work like that." While the twins are not interested in an acting career, they have shown an increasing affinity for fashion, as Sarah told W Magazine.

"They like clothing, but it's not playing an oversized role in their life. They definitely have ideas about how they want to feel and look when they walk out the door, but they don't seem particularly distracted [by it]," she explained.