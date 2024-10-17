Sarah Jessica Parker's 13.9k square-foot mega mansion with Matthew Broderick rivals a football field

Sarah Jessica Parker is nothing short of a New York icon with her former West Village apartment perfectly capturing the essence of a glamorous life in the Big Apple.

However, the Sex and the City star, 59, is expanding the home she shares with Ferris Bueller star husband Matthew Broderick in a major way.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick live together in New York

Architectural Digest reported that in 2016 the A-list couple purchased a pair of townhouses in the West Village for a staggering $34.5 million with the plan to combine the properties into a mega mansion.

At the time of purchase, the enormous combined space, which in 2023 was still under construction, was thought to cover 13,900 feet upon completion - approximately one-third of a football field.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker's former townhouse in the West Village was so Carrie Bradshaw-coded

The impressive home is also believed to feature a 2,100 square-foot private garden to cater to Sarah Jessica and Matthew's lives as parents of three - James, 21, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 15.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker sits in her library in her NY home

It has been reported that the And Just Like That… star hired Morris Adjimi Architects to carry out the renovations which have an estimated cost of over $50 million.

SJP and Matthew's property portfolio

The Hocus Pocus star and her husband have owned a number of incredible properties since they tied the knot in 1997 - and contrary to popular belief, not all of them have been in townhouses in the West Village.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's NY home is so chic

In 2005, the L.A. Story actress and her beau spent $6.6 million on a vacation property in Amagansett, Long Island. The charming 1940s abode featured three-bedroom and one-bathroom and was listed on Booking.com for a two-night getaway in 2022.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker is an iconic NYC-dweller

"We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues, and fun gatherings," the mother of three revealed.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica shares rare at-home snippets with her 9.9 million Instagram followers

The couple have also previously owned a $3 million newlywed townhouse between 2000 and 2015, and a Greek Revival–style townhouse in Greenwich between 2011 and 2015.