Meet New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson's high-school sweetheart wife and their only child

Jalen ended up playing Division 1 basketball for Villanova University and Ali went to the University of Illinois to study exercise science and kinesiology.

She graduated from the university in 2017 and next she became a student at Northwestern University, from which she graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy in 2021.

After she concluded her studies, she moved to Dallas to be closer to where Jalen professionally played basketball at the time. She got her first job at the W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic as a physical therapist.

Ali also runs marathons in support of Project Purple, which financially assists families dealing with pancreatic cancer. She has a personal connection to the company, because her father sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer a decade ago and the same organization was there for her and her family back then.