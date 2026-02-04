Meet New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson's high-school sweetheart wife and their only child

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is a dedicated player, husband and father. We know all about his successful career, and now it's time to lift the lid on his personal and family life. Learn all about it below.
How did Jalen Brunson meet his wife Ali Marks?
The sweet couple are high school sweethearts who attended Illinois' Adlai E. Stevenson High School and began dating in October 2013. They were each other's dates for multiple school dances and for their senior prom two years later.
About Ali's career
Jalen ended up playing Division 1 basketball for Villanova University and Ali went to the University of Illinois to study exercise science and kinesiology.
She graduated from the university in 2017 and next she became a student at Northwestern University, from which she graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy in 2021.
After she concluded her studies, she moved to Dallas to be closer to where Jalen professionally played basketball at the time. She got her first job at the W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic as a physical therapist.
Ali also runs marathons in support of Project Purple, which financially assists families dealing with pancreatic cancer. She has a personal connection to the company, because her father sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer a decade ago and the same organization was there for her and her family back then.
Their relationship timeline
Jalen proposed to Ali in a sentimental way. He had flowers and candles set up the shape of a heart in their high school gym, where he took the knee in 2022.
The two tied the knot a year later in Chicago at the Ritz-Carlton. During their reception after the ceremony, Ali donned her 2015 prom dress as a surprise. They welcomed Jordyn James Brunson into the world in July 2024.
You may also like
What has Jalen said about Ali?
Jalen lovingly shared about their wedding: "She's always been by my side and I'm lucky to have her. I'm excited to celebrate this special milestone with all of our closest friends and family, who have been so supportive over the many years of our relationship," per People.
Ali has been there through all of Jalen's ups and downs, from his collegiate basketball games to his NBA games and he is appreciative of her efforts.
What has Ali said about the WAGs community?
Ali got candid about how she really feels about the label "WAG," which represents the "wives and girlfriends" of NBA players.
She revealed to Us Weekly: "I think still, at its core, it has a negative connotation. It's linked to this group of women, and we are connected to the sport itself. It's like, wife of a basketball player. It kind of depends on the situation. It's very easy to be like, 'Oh, the WAGs are going to dinner tonight.' You don’t mean that negatively. It's just easy to round everybody up."
Ali added: "I think everybody understands that, at this point, if you're looking at a wife of a professional athlete, they are standing on their own two feet, doing something for themselves. They have careers. They all have substance."