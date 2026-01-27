The poignant ways Will Reeve honored his parents Dana & Christopher Reeve during his wedding to Amanda Dubin

Will Reeve's late parents had a poignant presence at his recent wedding.

On Saturday, January 17, the son of Christopher Reeve and his wife Dana Reeve, married event planner Amanda Dubin at the Rubell Museum in Miami.

The Good Morning America anchor's father was left paralyzed and ventilator-dependent in 1995 after suffering from a fall during a horseback riding competition, and later died of heart failure aged 52 in 2004, and his mom died less than two years after the Superman actor's death, from lung cancer aged 44.

To honor his parents on his wedding day, two chairs were left empty to represent them during the ceremony.

Speaking with Vogue about the touching gesture, Will said: "I spent a deliberate moment staring at the two chairs right in front, each adorned with a flower, left empty to honor my late parents."

He added he "thought about all the moments in my life they'd missed out on, but also how present they felt in the room and in the ceremony."

© Getty Images Will with his parents and Robin Williams in 2004

The suit he wore, custom by Michael Andrews, also had touches representing his family, including gold cufflinks that belonged to his father, inscribed with his initials, "CR," as well as a brooch that was his late mother's. He topped things off with a watch gifted by his now wife, an IWC Portugieser Chronograph.

Moreover, he wore a Todd Snyder pocket square that Amanda had embroidered with his mom's handwriting. "Amanda found a letter my mom had written years ago, highlighted the words 'I love you,' and had that sewn into the fabric and gave it to me as a gift before the wedding," he shared.

Last but certainly not least, they will go the rest of their lives wearing his parents' wedding bands. "We are also particularly honored to be wearing my parents' wedding bands that my family had kept safe for decades for such an occasion."

© Instagram The couple have been dating since at least early 2023

As for Amanda's fashion, she followed a popular formula for modern brides: for the Friday night welcome dinner, she wore vintage, a Dior by Galliano dress once worn by Goldie Hawn for the 2003 Oscars, and for the big day, she wore a gown by the ever popular Danielle Frankel.

© Instagram They are based in New York City

They held an interfaith Jewish ceremony at the museum, with Will's brother-in-law, Garren Givens, serving as co-officiant alongside Rabbi Hanniel Levenson. "We worked with Rabbi Levenson to incorporate Jewish traditions while leaving space to reflect our interfaith relationship," Will noted.

Will confirmed his relationship with Amanda in an Instagram post in April 2023, and they got engaged on November 8, 2024.