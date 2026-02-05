Tom Hanks reveals 'sacrifice' in 38-year Rita Wilson marriage

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, having tied the knot in 1988. They say that to make love work over a time frame like this, compromise is key and the Toy Story actor, 69, has spoken about the sacrifice he made in the lead-up to their big day.

Prior to getting married, Tom was Catholic and his bride was Greek Orthodox, but because the actor knew religion was important to his wife-to-be, he converted to her faith. "I sacrificed something for my wife. Rita has Greek roots, and they have the Orthodox faith. And I was a Catholic, so before getting married, I converted my faith out of deep respect for her family."

© Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married since 1988

Since Tom has spoken about his evolving religious beliefs, describing the Greek Orthodox tradition as a "home for my beliefs."

Tom's sacrifice in his relationship with Rita

The couple's love affair with Greece runs deep, with the pair having become Greek citizens in 2020. Tom and Rita, 69, are also said to own a property on the island of Antiparos, a 450-square-meter stone villa on a six-acre plot where they host famous friends Barack Obama and Matthew McConaughey.

© Instagram Rita and Tom reportedly own a home in Greece

They also co-produced the hit movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding in 2002. Tom said of Greece at the 2020 Golden Globes: "I've been Hellenic now for the better part of 32 years. Greece is a haven... I've been around the world, I've been to the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece. The land, the sky, the water, it's good for the soul, it's a healing place."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine

Tom and Rita's love story

The couple first met in 1981 on the set of ABC's Bosom Buddies. At the time, the pair became friends as Tom was married to the late actress Samantha Lewes. "One of the things, when we met, was that we just got along instantly," Rita told Kelly Clarkson in 2020 of first meeting her future husband. "First of all, I love a good storyteller so anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that. I love that. He makes me laugh all the time."

© Getty Images Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks during the filming of Volunteers

Tom split from his first wife in 1985, and he and Rita reunited on the set of Volunteers that same year. This led to their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Three Amigos in 1986 before the pair tied the knot in 1988.

© Getty Images Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks at the Rex's in California, their wedding reception

They have since gone on to welcome two children together: Chet Hanks (born in 1990) and Truman Hanks (born in 1995). Tom was already a father to Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks from his previous relationship.

Tom's promise to Rita

Reflecting on his marriage, Tom previously told Oprah Winfrey: "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity and our willingness to have an intimate connection.

© WireImage Tom has described his relationship with Rita as "concrete"

"When I married Rita, I thought, 'This is going to require some change on my part.' I won't deny that providence was part of us finding each other, but our relationship isn't magic, the way it's shown in movies."

He concluded: "In real life, our connection is as concrete as me sitting here. Not that marriage doesn't come close to being hell in a handbasket sometimes. But we both know that no matter what, we'll be with each other and we'll get through it."