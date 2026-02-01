Rita Wilson, 69, looks incredible as she steps out with granddaughter Olivia Hanks

Rita Wilson looked effortlessly radiant as she stepped onto the red carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards, making it a family affair as she appeared alongside her granddaughter, Olivia Hanks.

At 69, Rita appeared positively ageless in a black, floor-length gown embellished with shimmering silver beadwork that radiated outward from the waist, creating a dramatic starburst effect.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Rita Wilson and Olivia Hanks attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards

The figure-hugging silhouette highlighted her toned frame, while her long blonde hair was worn loose in soft waves, framing her face and adding to her youthful glow. Minimal jewellery and a metallic cuff completed the elegant look, allowing the gown's intricate detailing to take centre stage.

Standing proudly beside her was Olivia Hanks, who made her own stylish statement in a sleek navy, one-shoulder gown with delicate silver strap detailing. The younger Hanks opted for understated glamour, wearing her hair pulled back with soft face-framing tendrils and natural makeup. Together, the pair struck a picture-perfect pose.

© AFP via Getty Images Rita has a longstanding career in film and music

Rita attended the Grammys as part of the evening's celebrations honouring music’s biggest names, continuing her long-standing connection to the industry. In addition to her acclaimed acting career, she has enjoyed success as a singer-songwriter, releasing several albums and frequently collaborating with legendary musicians.

Her dual career in film and music has made her a familiar and much-loved face at awards shows over the decades. Best known for roles in films such as Sleepless in Seattle, Runaway Bride and My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Rita has balanced Hollywood success with a strong focus on family life.

© Billboard via Getty Images Rita looked glowing on the red carpet

She has been married to Tom Hanks for more than three decades, and together they share sons Chet and Truman, while Tom’s children from a previous marriage include actor Colin Hanks – Olivia’s father.

Now a proud grandmother, Rita has spoken openly about how much joy this stage of life brings her. Stepping out with Olivia at the Grammys felt like a full-circle moment, blending legacy, family and style on one of entertainment’s biggest nights.

© Billboard via Getty Images Rita has three granddaughters through her blended family with husband Tom Hanks

Radiant, relaxed and clearly enjoying every second, Rita Wilson proved that age is nothing more than a number – and that glamour, like talent, runs deep in the Hanks family.