Exclusive: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 'incredible' date night at late Queen's Buckingham Palace home
ita Wilson and Tom Hanks attend the UK Special Screening for Lena Dunhamâs Too Much at the Barbican Centre on June 23, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images

The two actors have been married for 37 years

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
5 minutes ago
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married for nearly 40 years, after tying the knot back in 1988, but it's clear that the sparks are still flying.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the premiere of Too Much, Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix rom-com, the loved-up pair shared the details of the best date they've ever had in London – and the answer is sure to surprise you.

When asked the question, "Where is the best date you've ever had in London?", Tom responded: "The Jubilee!"

Rita doubled down, adding: "That was incredible," to which her husband joked: "That rates as a date!"

She gushed over memories of seeing Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Grace Jones and Tom Jones, while the Forrest Gump star joked the couple were "wondering why they were there," though very happy to be invited.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson SNL red carpet© Variety via Getty Images
Tom and Rita celebrated their 37th anniversary this year

The Now and Then star also recalled being amused by Stevie Wonder playing 'Happy Birthday' for the Queen despite the occasion.

Tom and Rita's long-lasting marriage

The beloved couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary just a couple of months ago, and Tom shared a wonderful selfie to commemorate the occasion.

Tom and Rita first met on the set of Bosom Buddies back in 1981, and were reunited four years later on the 1985 film Volunteers, where they quickly hit it off and soon enough began to fall in love.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Truman Theodore Hanks, and Elizabeth Hanks attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California© Getty
Tom and Rita share four children, including two from Tom's first marriage

In their story, Tom told GQ: "Rita and I just looked at each other and – kaboing – that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

The pair welcomed two sons together, Chet and Truman, and Rita became a doting stepmother to Colin and E.A., the Cast Away star's children from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
Tom and Rita first met in 1981

Tom shared what he believed to be the secret to their long-lasting marriage with Oprah, saying: "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity and our willingness to have an intimate connection.

"When I married Rita, I thought, 'This is going to require some change on my part'. I won't deny that providence was part of us finding each other, but our relationship isn't magic – the way it's shown in movies."

He continued: "In real life, our connection is as concrete as me sitting here. Not that marriage doesn't come close to being hell in a handbasket sometimes. But we both know that no matter what, we'll be with each other – and we'll get through it."

