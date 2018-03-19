﻿
10 Photos | Brides

10 of London's most unique wedding venues

These venues will ensure your day is memorable for all the right reasons!

Much like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's big day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding is sure to inspire many brides around the world to add a regal touch to their own forthcoming nuptials. However, if you're after something a little different, the capital is home to several unique and memorable venues to suit all tastes and party sizes – from the top of the UK's tallest sculpture to the heart of London Zoo! Click through the gallery to see some of the most weird and wonderful wedding venues, handpicked by London's official visitor guide, visitlondon.com

ZSL London Zoo:

Say 'I do' at the Zoo! ZSL London Zoo hosts around 40 weddings a year between its two venues, The Mappin Pavilion and Prince Albert Suite, both of which offer incredible views of the animal residents.

Animal lovers will relish the chance to get up close and personal with the animals or host their drinks reception in Penguin Beach, creating a wedding album like no other! Better still, the newlyweds and their guests can even stay overnight at one of the Gir Lion Lodges for a memorable start to married life.

Photo: © Raccoon London.

ArcelorMittal Orbit:

Where better to say your vows than 262ft high in the UK's tallest sculpture? With panoramic views of London's skyline providing the backdrop to your nuptials, you're sure to capture some breathtaking photos. And once the ceremony is over, adrenaline-seeking brides and grooms can make their way back to earth via The Slide – the world's tallest and longest tunnel slide!

Kew Gardens:

Enjoy a blooming beautiful start to married life at Kew Gardens, home to the Princess of Wales Conservatory. This glasshouse is filled with orchids, cacti, carnivorous plants and other exotic plant species, providing a stunning backdrop to your big day. Your food and drink will give a nod to the botanical surroundings too, with treats such as handcrafted flowers served in edible pots and edible flowers frozen in ice cubes.

Emirates Air Line cable car:

Planning a more intimate wedding reception? Gather your nearest and dearest for a reception within the glass capsules of the Emirates Air Line cable car, which connects Greenwich to the Royal Albert Thames and will offer the Thames, the O2 and Canary Wharf as the backdrop for your wedding photos.

The May Fair Hotel:

Follow in the footsteps of some of Hollywood's biggest stars with a wedding at the May Fair Theatre within May Fair Hotel. This prestigious screening room has played host to numerous film premieres, screenings and theatrical performances, so you'll feel like a VIP for the day.

The Barbican:

If you're obsessed with the idea of a botanical wedding you'll LOVE the Barbican, which is home to the second largest conservatory in London. Home to exotic and tranquil fish pools, plus over 2,000 species of plants and trees, it's a stunning surrounding that's sure to wow all of your wedding guests.

Middle Temple:

If, like Harry and Meghan, you'd like to host your wedding in a historic venue, Middle Temple will not disappoint. One of the four ancient Inns of Court, this Elizabethan Hall has a soaring roof, stained glass windows and its own Minstrel Gallery. This breathtaking Hall was famously the setting for the first performance of Twelfth Night, with Queen Elizabeth I and Shakespeare himself in attendance – a truly outstanding venue.

Dulwich Picture Gallery:

Art aficionados can hold their big day among famous works by Rembrandt, Gainsborough and Canaletto at the Dulwich Picture Gallery, which is located just minutes away from Victoria and London Bridge, but has beautiful grounds for you and your guests to explore.

Photo: Sarah Lynd Wedding Photography

Museum of London:

Tie the knot within the Museum of London's recreated 18th century Pleasure Gardens or the modern Sackler Hall. The unique venue hosts both civil ceremonies and wedding receptions, catering for parties from ten to 350 people.

Andaz London:

Get married in style with Andaz London's 'Get Shore-hitched' package. You can get an extra-special memento from your special day with complimentary 'his' and 'her' tattoos from an east London tattooist, host your ceremony in the hotel's secret Masonic Temple, and enlist a local designer to recycle the bride's wedding dress into a new outfit that can be worn again and again. A must for the rock and roll bride!

