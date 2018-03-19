10 of London's most unique wedding venues

You might like...
-
8 royal wedding venues and residences where you can marry too
Every bride wants to feel like a princess on her big day, and what better way to do so than to tie the knot in a venue...
-
Summer wedding inspiration from celebrity brides Holly Willoughby, Emily Andre & more
-
7 celebrity-approved wedding venues in London loved by Strictly stars, Christine Lampard and more
Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue in London, or simply want to see where some of your favourite stars said 'I do',...
-
Spring wedding inspiration from Pippa and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
Spring is almost here, and with it comes the start of wedding season! A whole host of celebrities chose spring as the time of year to tie the knot,...
-
6 ways to plan your wedding like a celebrity
Every bride and groom deserves to feel like a Hollywood star on their wedding day, and even though most of us could only dream of hosting lavish...