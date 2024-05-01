How to save £100s with DIY wedding nails – and the biggest mistakes to avoid

The perfect manicure is a must for your wedding day. With weddings involving the exchanging of rings, the bride’s hands are typically front and centre in photographs, but not everyone has room in their bridal budget to spend hundreds getting their nails done.

Tinu Bello is the go-to woman for celebrity nails with stars like Holly Willoughby and Sandra Oh trusting her with their red carpet manicures. The nail guru tells HELLO! it's possible to get A-list results at home thanks to gel products, using a UV lamp resulting in long-lasting, glossy, and chip-free talons.

Perfect prep is essential, including "buffing, filing, cleaning and cuticle work". Patience is also key as one of the most common mistakes Tinu sees is people not waiting for their nails to cure properly and putting the gel on too thick in a bid to get quicker results.

"Practice, practice, practice" is the third piece of advice from the nail artist, who reveals: "The more you do your nails, the better you’ll be." So, remember the three Ps of manicures: prep, patience, and practice!

Tinu also recommends choosing a timeless manicure that best matches the aesthetic of the overall wedding, whether that’s the colour theme, the dress, or the setting.

Best DIY wedding manicures

Glazed Peach

© iStock Brides can save money by doing their own wedding manicure at home

Hailey Bieber may have put the glazed doughnut trend on the map but have you heard of glazed peach nails?

"The glazed doughnut trend is perfect for a wedding because the iridescence offers a beautiful and elegant finish to any shade. The beauty of this look is that it gives a sheen and diffuses the shade to create a sophisticated offering," Tinu says.

© Mylee Glazed nails and French manicures are timeless options

"For this look, I suggest picking a shade like Mylee 'Wedding Night', or Mylee 'You're A Peach' and topping with the Mylee 'Iridescent No Wipe Top Coat'. The result is a delicious shade that's timeless."

Double Micro French Manicure

From Selena Gomez to Zendaya and Victoria Beckham, there's a reason the classic French manicure never goes out of style.

Tinu advises: "For extra 'je nais se quoi' try this update on the iconic French style. This look adds a parallel line underneath the tip for a sleek but interesting take on the classic manicure.

"Use 'Light Pink Builder Gel' for strong nails throughout the day and then simply a line at the tip with 'Break The Ice' as you normally would for a French manicure and then where your nail tip ends."

Clean girl

© Getty Meghan Markle chose timeless neutral nails at her royal wedding

Classic brides need to look no further than royal ladies Princess Kate and Meghan Markle for wedding nail inspiration.

"The clean girl trend celebrates the simplicity of a natural nail. This is perfect for those brides or those in the bridal party that want healthy-looking nails that are understated. The key is to keep nails neatly filed and use the 'Blush Builder Gel' for healthy and strong nails," Tinu reveals.

A new take on the classics

© Mylee Mylee's new bridal range includes subtle glitters and pinks

It's all about putting a fresh spin on the traditional formula of ivory and nude wedding nails. The manicurist explains that "brides today tend to lean towards a more modern twist when it comes to their mani."

She recommends the new Mylee bridal range featuring subtle glitters and pinks for the added sparkle some brides desire on their big days.

