EastEnders real-life romances: 6 couples who found love in Albert Square

We’d forgotten about some of these!

We see all the details of their on-screen relationships, and many of the EastEnders cast found love together in real-life too. Several off-screen romances have started in Albert Square, including former co-stars Kara Tointon and Joe Swash, and who can forget Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha’s relationship with her cast mate Marc Bannerman? Take a look through the gallery to see which soap stars dated after meeting on EastEnders

Nadia Sawalha and Marc Bannerman

Did you know Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha dated her EastEnders co-star Marc Bannerman for three years? While Nadia played businesswoman Annie Palmer, Marc played Gianni Di Marco until leaving the soap in 2000.

Amy-Leigh Hickman and Shaheen Jafargholi

EastEnders co-stars Amy-Leigh and Shaheen started dating after meeting on set in 2016. And they still appear to be dating almost three years on, with Shaheen recently including Amy in an International Women’s Day post to "some of my fave women in the world".

Jacqueline Jossa and Tony Discipline

Before she met now-husband Dan Osborne, Jacqueline Jossa was in an 18-month relationship with her EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline. The couple started dating in 2011 but parted ways amicably when Tony left the soap.

Kara Tointon and Joe Swash

Kara Tointon and Joe Swash may have played siblings on-screen, but in real life they dated for two years between 2008 and 2010. The couple have now moved on and while Kara is engaged to Marius Jensen, with whom she recently welcomed her first child, Joe is now expecting a baby with girlfriend Stacey Solomon.

Lucy Benjamin and Steve McFadden

Not only did they play a couple on-screen, but Lucy Benjamin and Steve McFadden, aka Lisa Fowler and Phil Mitchell, also dated for four years off-screen. Steve has previously blamed the phone hacking scandal for ruining their relationship, as he falsely accused her of leaking stories to the press.

Shona McGarty and Matt Lapinskas

The couple who played Whitney Carter and Anthony Moon began dating in 2011 after meeting on the soap. They were together for 18 months but split after Matt’s exit from the show.

