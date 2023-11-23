I'm a Celebrity's Danielle Harold rocks OTT princess bridal gown

Danielle Harold, 31, may have insisted she's single and "not looking for love" in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, but she's already had some experience picking out wedding dresses.

The EastEnders actress is best known for her emotional portrayal of Lola Pearce, who married Jay Brown while suffering from a brain tumour. For the on-screen ceremony, Danielle looked beautiful in an extravagant princess-style bridal gown with a plunging neckline and a tulle skirt.

A fluffy jacket was layered over her shoulders for warmth and an embroidered veil was secured in her platinum blonde curls.

Danielle revealed she had a part to play in picking Lola's bridal outfit, carefully ensuring it tied in with her character's tastes.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Danielle played Lola Pearce in EastEnders

She told What to Watch: "Our costume department are amazing and they’re so great in terms of letting us have an input into what our characters wear. So we went for a very princessy dress, but it’s very elegant, and it’s nice to see Lola not in bright colours for once – although I felt very strange just dressed in white!

"It’s the perfect dress for Lola and there are definitely some Lola touches, like the hoop earrings, which was really important!"

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock for NTA Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick have addressed romance rumours following their on-screen chemistry

Following her exit from Albert Square, the actress said her wedding dress was one of the memorable items she'd like to keep. "Whatever I can fit up my jumper!" she quipped to The Mirror. "I really want the Queen Vic bust. I’m going to take Lola’s wedding dress.

"I’ve got a nice big wedding day picture and I’m single, so it’s questionable with it up on the wall. [But] I might not ever have a wedding day!" See more stunning wedding dresses in the video below...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Many fans have speculated whether her on-screen chemistry with her co-star Jamie Borthwick spills into their real life, and she told Fabulous she'd "hate to squash" the rumours.

© Joel Anderson, Kieron McCarron The actress is taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2023 alongside Fred Sirieix, Marvin Humes, Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears and more

However, Danielle joked romance could be on the cards in the future, revealing she had made a pact to marry him should they both be single at the age of 40.

LOOK: 12 EastEnders stars' real-life wedding and engagement photos

READ: I'm a Celeb's Josie Gibson's love life: from Big Brother's John James Parton to new mystery man