Married celebrity couples who met at work

Mila Kunis shared her first kiss with Ashton Kutcher on set

Married celebrity couples who met at work
Married celebrity couples who met at work

15 stylish wedding face masks and coverings you'll say 'I do' to
Photo: © Getty Images
Meeting your one and only at work is a common theme in the love stories of many ordinary people, but it turns out it is rather common in the love lives of the A-list too. From Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who met on set, to celeb couples like Emma and Matt Willis who caught eyes backstage, we take a look back at how these married celebrities met their loved ones at work…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Model Chrissy Teigen played John Legend's love interest in the music video for his song Stereo in 2007 – and that pretend set-up actually became a reality when the pair started dating.

SEE: Celeb brides who wore coloured wedding dresses

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she revealed: "I walked into John's dressing room to meet him, and he was ironing in his underwear. I said, 'You do your own ironing!?' He said, 'Of course I do.' I gave him a hug."

Photo: © Getty Images
Michelle and Barack Obama

The former US President Barack Obama met his now-wife Michelle when they worked together back in 1989. They were both employees of the same law firm, Sidley & Austin and Michelle was actually assigned as Barack's mentor. Michelle's book Becoming reveals that she initially tried to set him up with a friend, but it later became clear that they were meant to be together.

REVEALED: The royals you didn't know remarried

Photo: © Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

We all know the iconic story of how Brad and Angela fell in love while filming the gripping scenes in Mr and Mrs Smith. The A-listers got married in 2014, however, their on-screen hot and cold romance was then replicated in real life when the couple split just two years later.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015, and they now share two children together, however it was way back in 1998 when the couple first met on-screen. They starred together in That '70s Show and Mila even had her first ever kiss with Ashton for the TV programme.

READ: See how Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hit back at break-up rumours

Photo: © Rex
Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall

Ali Astall was the manager of Ant and Dec for more than 10 years before herself and Dec started being romantically involved. The couple married in Newcastle in 2015, with Ant as best man (of course). Revealing that she is still their manager, during Ant and Dec's first ever I'm A Celebrity trial, Ant said: "Dec's wife is our manager so she would have signed all of this off!"

Photo: © Getty Images
Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby met Dan Baldwin when she worked on Ministry Of Mayhem back in 2004. Holly appeared on screen alongside Stephen Mulhern and Dan was one of the producers on the series. Holly and Dan were friends for six months before they started dating and now they are married and have three children together.

SEE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby has a £3million home - but it isn't what you would expect 

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals husband Dan's bad habit live on air

Photo: © Getty Images
Emma and Matt Willis

Busted singer Matt Willis first locked eyes with Emma (then Griffiths) while on MTV's Backstage Live. When appearing on Loose Women in 2017, Emma opened up about the relationship, revealing that she was the one to make the first move. She said: "I asked him [out]. We met at MTV actually, years and years ago... I chased him for a little bit." The couple had a star-studded wedding at Rushton Hall in 2008 – and renewed their vows there in 2018.

GALLERY: See inside Emma and Matt Willis' jaw-dropping home

Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck fell in love with Jennifer Garner while on the set of Daredevil. Speaking to Playboy, he romantically admitted: "We met on Pearl Harbour, which people hate, but we fell in love on Daredevil." The couple said 'I do' in a very private ceremony in 2005 and their marriage lasted 10 years.

