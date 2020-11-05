Ant and Dec take part in 'hideous' eating Bushtucker Trial: WATCH The I'm a Celebrity hosts took part for the show's 20th anniversary

Ant and Dec have finally taken part in a Bushtucker Trial of their very own in honour of I'm a Celebrity's 20th anniversary - and it sounds like it was horrifying!

The pair, who have watched celebrities take part in grisly challenges over the years while presenting the show, were surprised by Joel Dommett during the 2019 series, who offered them the chance to take part in three trials for the 20th anniversary. Watch how they got on here...

WATCH: Ant eats a fisheye in grim Bushtucker Trial

As the pair got dressed in jungle gear for the challenges, Dec admitted that he was "paralysed with fear" as Ant added: "I feel this is payback. We’ve got away with it for so long that they’re just going to throw everything at us."

Items on the menu for included a witchetty grub, blended vomit fruit and a fish eye, while Dec ate a fermented duck egg, blended cockroaches and a pig’s penis.

The cheeky duo also took part in 'Fear Your Fears,' where Dec had to unscrew stars while his head was encased in a helmet being filled with creepy crawlies including giant posters and snakes. Meanwhile, Ant tried out 'Catch a Falling Star', where he had to catch a star that fell along with smelly green slime.

Ant had to eat a fisheye in the trial

Dec laughed at him at the time, with Ant quickly reminding him, "'This will be so much better when I watch you do it.' Dec replied, 'Oh I forgot about that.'"

Speaking about taking part in the experience on Twitter, they wrote: "Well, we did it. We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial. Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought!"

Watch the I'm a Celebrity duo's full trials on I’m A Celebrity…A Jungle Story this Sunday at 8.10pm on ITV

