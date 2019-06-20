Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hit back at split rumours with funniest video The couple tied the knot in 2015

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have found the perfect way to shut down reports they are splitting up. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, filmed a hilarious video that showed them poking fun at the rumours printed by one tabloid magazine. Mila held up a photo of the magazine cover, while Ashton asked his wife: "Babe, what's happening? What's going on?"

"It's over between us!" the Black Swan actress dramatically replied. "It's over between us? Oh my god, what are we going to do?" Ashton asked. "Yeah... I felt suffocated!" Mila continued. "You felt suffocated by me? I was just so overbearing, wasn't I!" Ashton quipped.

Mila and Ashton poked fun at the rumours

Pausing, Mila added: "Also... I took the kids." "Oh, you took the kids? I don't get the kids anymore?" Ashton exclaimed. "But... you had a very dark secret exposed!" his wife continued. "Oh my gosh, what was the dark secret?" Ashton asked, to which Mila shook her head and said: "I don't know! I only have this photo…" The magazine cover claimed Ashton, 41, and Mila, 35, were going through a "$400 million divorce shocker". One of the dramatic coverlines read: "The lie that destroyed everything."

The couple are the doting parents to four-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood, two. Speaking previously to Marie Claire, Mila has said of being a mum: "What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I'm ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I'm happy."

The couple have two children together

Ashton, meanwhile, has spoken about how different raising a girl and a boy can be. "It's weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys," the actor said in 2017 on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "My daughter is like two and a half, she speaks three languages, she's got like Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them." He quipped: "The boy is just like 'thuck.' Just like a chunky, 'BAHHHH.' He sounds like a pterodactyl, and he's not coming around."

