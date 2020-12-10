﻿
11 Photos | Brides

Celeb hen party inspiration from Meghan Markle, Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and more

Hen dos following COVID-19 are finally looking up

Celeb hen party inspiration from Meghan Markle, Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and more
You're reading

Celeb hen party inspiration from Meghan Markle, Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and more

1/11
Next

Prince Charles not invited to goddaughter and Princess Diana's bridesmaid's wedding
Chloe Best
Michelle Keegan hen do dubai
Photo: © HELLO!
1/11

COVID-19 has majorly affected weddings in 2020, but things are finally looking up. In a recent appearance, British PM Boris Johnson said on the topic of tying the knot, "If you’re thinking about the summer, I think you’ll be alright… it is my strong hope and belief that by the summer, one way or the other, whether delivered by vaccination (which I hope will be delivered by Easter) or by lateral flow testing, it will be a different world." Now, vaccines are well underway, meaning that brides-to-be can resume planning, including hen parties.

SEE: 11 celebrity couples whose weddings were cancelled due to COVID-19

These celebrity brides went all out. While we may not quite have the budget to stay in five-star hotels or jet off to exotic destinations like Michelle Keegan, we can still get some hen party inspiration from the fun weekends enjoyed by the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes. Say farewell to single life in style…

Michelle Keegan:

Lucky Michelle Keegan was joined by 29 'hens' including her mum Jackie Thornton and former Corrie co-star Brooke Vincent for her exotic hen do in Dubai. The group stayed at the famous Grosvenor House Dubai for the celebrations, which saw them return to the spot where Mark had proposed in September 2013.

Loading the player...
2/11

WATCH: Sam Faiers opens up on sister Billie's incredible hen do

Billie Faiers hen do ibiza
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Billie Faiers:

Billie Faiers' friends and sister Sam organised an epic hen party for her in Ibiza in August 2018, months before her planned spring wedding to Greg Shepherd. The three-day celebration included lavish dinners and pool parties, which at one point saw the bride-to-be suspended above the pool while riding a giant unicorn!

RELATED: Inside Billie Faiers' ultra-glam family home

Meghan Markle Soho Farmhouse
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

Meghan Markle:

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoyed a low-key hen do of "good food and pampering" at one of her favourite places – Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. Meghan has visited the private members' club on several occasions and is close friends with its consultant Markus Anderson, so the location was a no-brainer. The Duchess also enjoyed dates at the country retreat with Prince Harry before their relationship became public, and visited with Millie Mackintosh in summer 2016.

MORE: All the celebs (and royals) who married during the pandemic

Millie Mackintosh hen do cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Millie Mackintosh:

Millie enjoyed a country retreat in the Cotswolds ahead of her wedding to Hugo Taylor in 2018. The former Made in Chelsea star was joined by friends including Rosie Fortescue and Oliver Proudlock's fiancée Emma Connolly for the celebrations, which she said was the "best weekend".

Holly Willoughby hen do
Photo: © WENN
6/11

Holly Willoughby:

This Morning star Holly donned a pink sash and plastic tiara for her hen party in July 2007, which involved a girls' night out at St Martin's Lane hotel in London with friends including Fearne Cotton, Kate Thornton and Sugababes singer Heidi Range.

Kim Kardashian hen do Paris
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Kim Kardashian:

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gathered her nearest and dearest in Paris ahead of her wedding to Kanye West in May 2013. The group – including her sisters Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner – enjoyed a lavish dinner together before taking a tour of the Trocadero and other sites such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

Fearne Cotton wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Fearne Cotton:

Fearne shunned tradition and avoided a proper hen do because she thinks they're "disgusting". Speaking to Glamour in 2014, Fearne revealed that instead she had a "non-hen hen-do" at one of her favourite restaurants, Lisa's on Portobello Road. "They gave me a big jam jar full of big fat lolly sticks with date night ideas written on them," Fearne said. "The idea is to work our way through that, because it's important to have time for just the two of you."

Rochelle Wiseman Una Healy hen do
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Rochelle Humes:

The Saturdays bandmates Rochelle Wiseman and Una Healy had a joint hen do ahead of their weddings in 2012. The group partied together in London, and also spent some time at Champneys Tring resort, where they enjoyed massages, facials, makeovers and tried Zumba and horseriding. Guests included their fellow bandmates Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Vanessa White, along with Myleene Klass.

Lily Allen hen do London
Photo: © WENN
10/11

Lily Allen:

Lily stayed at London hotel Claridge's for her hen do, which involved a gourmet cooking lesson from Gordon Ramsay. "He was brilliant," Lily tweeted afterwards. "I am a very, very lucky girl."

Kate Moss hen do Isle of wight festival
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Kate Moss:

Kate Moss held a three-day pre-wedding party at Isle of Wight Festival ahead of her wedding to Jamie Hince in 2011. The supermodel was joined by a group of 30 friends, including Sadie Frost, Jade Jagger and Jamie's bandmate Alison Mosshart.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.