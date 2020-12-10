Celeb hen party inspiration from Meghan Markle, Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and more

COVID-19 has majorly affected weddings in 2020, but things are finally looking up. In a recent appearance, British PM Boris Johnson said on the topic of tying the knot, "If you’re thinking about the summer, I think you’ll be alright… it is my strong hope and belief that by the summer, one way or the other, whether delivered by vaccination (which I hope will be delivered by Easter) or by lateral flow testing, it will be a different world." Now, vaccines are well underway, meaning that brides-to-be can resume planning, including hen parties.
SEE: 11 celebrity couples whose weddings were cancelled due to COVID-19
These celebrity brides went all out. While we may not quite have the budget to stay in five-star hotels or jet off to exotic destinations like Michelle Keegan, we can still get some hen party inspiration from the fun weekends enjoyed by the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes. Say farewell to single life in style…
Michelle Keegan:
Lucky Michelle Keegan was joined by 29 'hens' including her mum Jackie Thornton and former Corrie co-star Brooke Vincent for her exotic hen do in Dubai. The group stayed at the famous Grosvenor House Dubai for the celebrations, which saw them return to the spot where Mark had proposed in September 2013.