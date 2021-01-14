Millie Mackintosh shares unseen engagement photo with huge diamond ring

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor announced their engagement in July 2017, after rekindling their previous romance. The Made in Chelsea stars went on to have a beautiful wedding in June 2018 at Whithurst Park in West Sussex. Recently, Millie took part in the "Show me a photo of…" challenge and revealed an unseen snap from her romantic Greek engagement – and her ginormous rock is sparkling!

Millie is beaming with happiness in the throwback photo – as she shows off the huge diamond on her left hand. The Greek landscape was stretched out behind Millie as she soaked up the sunshine on a rooftop.

The star's vintage flower halo engagement ring is a unique design that catches the eye. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Queensmith Master Jewellers valued Millie's ring at £30,000-£40,000.

Millie is clearly delighted with Hugo's choice of ring

The star went on to share more photographs to her Instagram Stories and when fans asked her to show "a wedding pic we haven't seen", Millie obliged. The snap showed her lovingly adjusting Hugo's tie, with an incredible flower wall positioned behind the newlyweds.

A closer look at Millie's jaw-dropping ring

Millie also shared an unearthed snap from their wedding day

In a sharing mood, Millie also revealed her favourite wedding photograph which was her and Hugo sat at their wedding breakfast. The reality star explained: "Impossible to choose but I love this one taken by one of my oldest, dearest friends while we were having dinner as the sun went down." Aww!

One of Millie's favourite photographs from her special day

Millie and Hugo invited HELLO! magazine as guests to their wedding day and in an interview, Millie said, "The whole day has felt like an out of body experience. Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he's the love of my life. It's been everything we dreamed of times a thousand." Hugo added, "I've never been happier."

The couple, who live in west London, are still blissfully in love, and welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Grace in May 2020.

