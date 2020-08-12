7 celebrity and royal couples who got married amid the coronavirus pandemic These celebrity couples didn't let COVID-19 stand in the way of their big day

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stunned royal fans when they announced they had secretly married in July, less than two months after their original royal wedding had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. But they are not the only famous couple who have gone ahead with scaled-down, low-key weddings during the pandemic; from Cressida Bonas' surprise ceremony to Bindi Irwin's intimate nuptials, let's look back at the celebrity weddings of the past few months…

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Every aspect of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding was changed from their original plans, but that made it no less special. While the couple were due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace, they actually ended up marrying in Windsor.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in July

Their ceremony was attended only by the couple's parents, siblings, Edoardo's son Wolfie, and the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. Meanwhile, with coronavirus restrictions limiting the number of guests at their reception, they celebrated afterwards with 14 close friends in the grounds of Princess Beatrice's family home, Royal Lodge Windsor.

Jérôme d’Ambrosio and Eleonore von Habsburg

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials was not the only royal wedding to take place in July; Austrian royal Eleonore von Habsburg and Jerome d'Ambrosio got married on 20 July 2020 in Monaco in a civil ceremony respecting COVID-19 restrictions.

Jérôme d’Ambrosio and Eleonore von Habsburg tied the knot on 20 July

The couple had planned a large church wedding but due to coronavirus restrictions, their plans changed and they opted for a smaller civil ceremony at a registry office, HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! can reveal.

Eleonore and Jerome chose to have their respective sisters Gloria and Olivia act as witnesses. The civil ceremony was attended by their closest family members, after which a larger group of guests were invited to toast the couple at a socially distanced lunch. As soon as restrictions are lifted, the bride and groom plan to celebrate a larger church wedding as planned.

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas and Harry Wentworth-Stanley tied the knot in secret

News of Cressida Bonas' wedding broke almost 48 hours after she secretly married her fiancée Harry Wentworth-Stanley at the end of July. In a picture shared on MailOnline, the newlyweds were seen riding on horses as they headed towards the sunset as husband and wife. The picture was originally shared by Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe on Instagram Stories.

"Mr and Mrs. My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat," Jacobi wrote across the image. The actress could clearly be seen wearing a stunning, sleeveless gown, while her partner looked dapper in his suit.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and her fiancée Chandler Powell decided to move their wedding forward ahead of a coronavirus lockdown being implemented in Australia in March. She has since said they had to "change everything" about their nuptials, after the COVID-19 pandemic meant large gatherings were restricted so they couldn't have any guests in attendance.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell moved their wedding forward ahead of the coronavirus lockdown

"You want to share this day with everyone," she told People. "But when it boiled down to it, we both just said, 'Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together.'"

The couple have since announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together in 2021.

Sean Penn and Leila George

Sean Penn and Leila George's wedding took place over Zoom

Sean Penn confirmed that he had married Leila George in July, in what he described as a "COVID wedding" held via Zoom. "By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," the actor explained.

However, he didn't appear to have a problem with restrictions on their wedding ceremony, explaining on Late Night with Seth Meyers: "Let's say there are socially liberating factors under COVID."

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie eloped to Santa Barbara

The Parent Trap actor Dennis Quaid and his fiancée Laura Savoie eloped to Santa Barbara and married at a seaside resort on 2 June 2020. The couple told PEOPLE magazine that they had originally planned to marry in Hawaii in April and host a second reception for family and friends in Nashville, however, both had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday

Raven-Symone's wedding was attended by six guests

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday hosted an intimate wedding with only six guests at their close friend, Grey's Anatomy star Debbie Allen's garden. The actress also catered the event, which was officiated by their friend Erica Summers, and included a first dance to Jay-Z's 99 Problems.

"Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it’s one of the biggest and happiest of my life," Raven told People. "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership."

