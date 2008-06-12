The recruitment manager from Buckinghamshire was the surprise winner of the boardroom battles on the fourth series of Sir Alan Sugar's The Apprentice
Photo: © PA
Click on photos to enlarge
After beating three other hopefuls during Wednesday night's gripping final, Lee (left) is to treat his girlfriend of nine years to the holiday of a lifetime in South Africa
Photo: © Getty Images
12 JUNE 2008
Sir Alan Sugar's new £100,000-a-year apprentice, Lee McQueen, plans to celebrate his win in the popular reality series by treating the two women in his life - his girlfriend and mum.
Subject to his new employer's approval, the recruitment sales manager from Buckinghamshire will whisk Nicola, his love of nine years, off on a luxury holiday to South Africa. His mother, meanwhile, will get central heating installed in her flat.
Lee, the son of a milkman, who bought his first flat at 18, beat three other hopefuls to land a coveted job with the tycoon. After the show, the 30-year-old told of his shock on hearing the millionaire tycoon utter the magic words: "You're hired".
"My heart missed a beat. It took a couple of seconds to sink in," said Lee, who was a surprise choice after a white lie was discovered on his CV by Sir Alan and he was caught doing strange pterodactyl impressions in front of the cameras.