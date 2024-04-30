Melissa McCarthy and Barbra Streisand both address viral Ozempic comment – their responses

Barbra Streisand is setting the record straight on comments concerning "friend" Melissa McCarthy's recent weight loss.

On Monday, the The Way We Were actress, 82, instantly went viral after she commented on a photo of the Bridesmaids actress on Instagram, asking if she was using Ozempic, the diabetes drug increasingly popular for its weight loss effects.

After the comedian shared some pics of her attending the Center Theatre Group gala, the Funny Girl star commented: "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?"

Now, after the seemingly accidental public comment raised eyebrows and made headlines, Barbra has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday and clarified: "OMG – I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday!"

She then explained: "Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album," referring to the 2016 Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, and added: "She looked fantastic!"

Barbra ultimately maintained: "I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"

Fans were quick to take to the replies section to reassure her, with one writing: "We understand what you mean Barbra, no need to explain," as others followed suit with: "Just guessing here but Melissa loves you so much, she's fine with anything you say on any subject especially about how great she looks no matter how she got there," and: "Why is taking Ozempic an insult? She looks good, who cares?"

Almost simultaneously, Melissa herself also responded to the comment that set the internet ablaze, and per E! News, told paparazzi on Tuesday: "I think Barbra is a treasure," emphasizing: "I love her."

© Getty Melissa looked chic as ever in the mint-colored dress

In the photos she shared – their comments section are now full of netizens wondering where Barbra's comment is – Melissa appears wearing a mint-colored, ruffled tulle dress layered with a matching blazer.

She's posing with director Adam Shankman, who has worked on hit movies such as Hairspray, The Pacifier, Step Up, 17 Again, Cheaper By The Dozen 2, A Walk to Remember, and Rock of Ages, among others.

"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman!! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage," she wrote in her caption.

