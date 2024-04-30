Exclusive: Comedian Morgan Rees busts myths around bisexuality and how he's changing his life at 30

Morgan Rees is a comedian on the rise and will soon be heading on his debut UK comedy tour, Turning Thirsty, which will cover how his life is changing now that he's 30 in his signature raunchy style.

Although the comic is no doubt excited for this major part in his career, he joked about one of the downsides, saying: "Just like any human experience, I go 'Oh blinking heck, I've got to do so much driving', I am not getting the bus!" The tour also finishes up just before Pride Month, something important to the comedian who is determined to live the next decade as his "proud authentic self".

© Rachel Sherlock Morgan is heading on his debut comedy tour

Showcasing his quick wit, he teased: "We designed that because I want to go out of Pride and I do not want to be hungover for any of the shows, it's not by design, it's a great coincidence to be honest."

As for his Pride plans, Morgan said: "I'm just going to part of the culture, celebrate with all my queer friends, and my straight friends. I appreciate that detracts away from how Pride used to be a protest, but I do like how we get to celebrate being us."

© Rachel Sherlock Morgan is an out and broud bisexual man

Morgan is a proud bisexual man and while some may be snooty about his identity, he's quick to brush these off. "It's very much dictated by what other people think and what I thought I was very much a product of the design, I came out late because I didn't like it," he explained. "But now, it's brilliant! I now I understand why they call it pride, I'm so proud of it, I pinch my shoulders back and sticks my chin up.

"How has it been? It's been tough. But I do think that is dissipating, the more we're talking about how some people are not sexually attracted but romantically attracted, and how that's becoming more common knowledge, I think a lot of people will say 'No, you know, I'm just not straight' and I like that. I like how queer just can just mean not straight."

Bisexuality is often misunderstood, with people labelling the community as 'greedy' or 'confused' and addressing what conversations needed to be had with some people, Morgan shared: "The first thing is the fact that it's not just exclusively sexual attraction, it's romantic attraction.

© Rachel Sherlock Morgan was quick to counter common myths around his sexuality

"It's not just sleeping about, like you're a primal beast that will have sex with everyone and anything, it is rooted in love. It is. That's why I think people I think a lot of people just go 'Oh, god, you're having sex with anybody' and I'm like: 'No, I have sex with people I like.'"

But it's clear how comfortable Morgan is in his identity as he added: "I do like how I can fall for so many people and I like how it can be so varied."

The star's comedy may have found a place online, but speaking about how he uses social media platforms to his benefit, Morgan was quick to emphasise how he still did his groundwork in clubs and bars.

© Rachel Sherlock Morgan's online clips have been a big hit

He said: "I'm still very much a live act, club act, I perform five days a week, that's what got me good. Social media is what got me recognised. I like how the power is in my hands, I have a funny idea, I can post it, it doesn't have to go through compliance or plenty of edits.

"I love comedy, because it's a self-made magic, everyone has their own rulebook. If someone writes music, at the end of the day, everyone would have the same theory book. If you do comedy, everyone is different. I love how comedy has just a stamp of identity with every person, everyone takes away a different thing."

