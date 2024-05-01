Billie Eilish issues urgent warning ahead of upcoming tour

Billie Eilish has issued a stark warning to her fans about the dangers of ticket scams as anticipation builds for her upcoming Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour.

The Bad Guy singer took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to alert her followers, emphasizing that tickets had not yet gone on sale.

"Guyssss watch out for scams," she cautioned. "No tickets have been sold yet for the tour!!!!! Do not buy tickets from anyone claiming to sell tickets before the official onsale."

In a move to protect her fans from falling victim to fraudulent sellers, Billie announced that official tickets would first be available through an American Express cardholder presale starting Tuesday, April 30, followed by a general public release on Friday, May 3 at 12 pm ET.

© Getty Billie Eilish

Alongside her important notice, Billie shared a selfie sporting a T-shirt from her upcoming tour merchandise line. The photo captured her playful spirit as she held up her hair to better display the shirt's graphic, adding a touch of personal style to her message.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft tour promises to be a spectacular affair, coinciding with the release of Billie’s much-anticipated album on May 17.

© Getty Billie Eilish

The tour is set to commence on September 29 in Quebec, Canada, and will see Billie performing across the United States before heading to Australia in February 2025.

The grand tour is scheduled to conclude in Dublin, Ireland, in July after sweeping through Europe.

© Getty Billie Eilish

Billie’s announcement comes off the back of a successful awards season where she added a Grammy and an Oscar to her collection for her song What Was I Made For from the 2023 Barbie film, created with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

At this year’s Coachella, Billie not only threw a surprise performance at the Do LaB stage but also treated fans to a preview of some tracks from her forthcoming album.

She revealed the names of the 10 new songs in a mid-April post, adding to the excitement surrounding her artistic evolution.

© PATRICK T. FALLON US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs

Opening up in an intimate revelation about her personal life, Billie discussed her sexuality in an interview with Variety last year, expressing attraction to both men and women.

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," she shared candidly, acknowledging that she had inadvertently "come out" during the interview.

Billie's presence at Coachella was also marked by a tender moment captured by fans, where she was seen sharing a kiss with influencer Quenlin Blackwell, highlighting her comfort with public expressions of affection.

Further delving into her personal journey, Billie graced the cover of Rolling Stone, where she described her upcoming album as a reintroduction to her fans.

© Monica Schipper Billie Eilish's Grammy performance look

She reflected on her past challenges, including her battle with depression and embracing her sexuality, which influenced her music profoundly. "I feel like this album is me," Billie told Rolling Stone. "It’s not a character. It feels like the 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid."

Choosing the album title, Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie felt it perfectly captured the dual nature of her music's impact, encapsulating the complex emotions her songs evoke.

"It’s an impossible request: You can’t be hit hard and soft. You can’t do anything hard and soft at the same time," she explained.

