Jerry Seinfeld details his 70th birthday celebrations after fans expressed concerns for his health

Jerry Seinfeld graced Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, sharing tales of his recent milestone—his 70th birthday.

With his trademark blend of humor and candor, Jerry described the celebration as "the most memorable birthday dinner I've ever had in my life," though he playfully withheld the reasons why, leaving Jimmy and the audience more intrigued.

The festivities included some familiar faces and close friends. "Larry David was there, Ted Sarandos was there. My wife Jessica was there, I would hope so," Jerry quipped.

The evening was made even more special with celebrity chef Chris Bianco whipping up pizzas, turning the event into an unforgettable culinary experience.

Jerry Seinfeld on his 70th birthday celebrations

However, the appearance wasn't all laughter and reminiscing. Recently, Jerry has been at the center of concern among fans after a clip surfaced online from his interview on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger show.

Viewers noted that Jerry seemed to be "shaking a lot," sparking a flurry of speculation and worry about his health.

One observer pointed out, "The shaking of his head is concerning," while others wondered aloud about potential medical explanations, such as Parkinson’s disease or tremors.

© Instagram Jerry with Jimmy

Despite these concerns, Jerry appeared to be on top form in his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

Adding to his candid nature, Jerry also touched on the state of comedy today during a recent episode of the New Yorker’s Radio Hour.

© Instagram Jerry Seinfeld

He expressed frustration with how political correctness has stifled the comedy landscape, reminiscing about a time when shows like Cheers and M.A.S.H. delivered reliable laughs.

"Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly, and they don’t get it," Jerry lamented.

© Getty Images Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld

He criticized the "extreme left and PC crap" for the current drought of comedic content on television, highlighting a cultural shift that has left audiences starved for the kind of humor that was once a television staple.

