Myleene Klass makes US TV debut co-hosting local version of I'm A Celebrity...

Myleene Klass has returned to I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, the show that made her a star. No creepy crawlies or gruesome tasks for the pretty brunette this time around, though, as her new role is as co-host of the American version of the programme.



The 31-year-old, who chose a one-shouldered dress from UK store French Connection for her first appearance, joined MTV's Damien Fahey in sharing hosting duties.



News of her high-profile role stateside was revealed last month at the Cannes Film Festival. She's reportedly being paid £100,000 to present the three-week, prime-time show. "I am beside myself with excitement!," Myleene admitted when her new role was announced. "I can't believe after all this time I get to go back in the jungle as well as host such an incredible programme."



While she isn't participating in any of the jungle action herself, the Norfolk-born star – who appeared in the UK's sixth series in 2006 – had a little help in making sure she was prepared for the Costa Rica set. She reveals her fiancé Graham Quinn "packed an ‘army style’ pack for me of mosquito nets and bug spray". For her part, the big decision was over which hats to bring, she added.



Despite having only just got underway the show has already had its dramas, thanks to married Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. So far the pair have tried to quit three times. Not wanting to miss out on the chance to raise money for their chosen charities, however, they've asked to return to the jungle.



In order for them to be readmitted the rest of the cast – which includes Janice Dickinson and Baldwin brothers Daniel and Stephen - must agree to let them return, and the couple must spend the night in the bug-filled 'lost' chamber.