Declan Donnelly's rarely-seen son Jack pictured with beautiful vibrant red hair

Declan Donnelly was pictured with his one-year-old son Jack after he touched down at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, following the latest series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the presenter was beaming as he was joined by his youngest, his wife Ali Astall, and their four-year-old daughter Ilsa. One thing that couldn't go unnoticed in the post-flight snaps was little Jack's vibrant red locks.

Declan Donnelly makes rare comment about his son Jack

The family of four had been Down Under ahead of Dec's stint in the jungle where they enjoyed a number of sun-soaked beach days before the series began.

Dec is exceptionally private about his little ones, in fact, the public has only ever seen two photos of Dec’s children, which he shared on his social media accounts when Isla and Jack were born.

The first image was taken back in September 2018, and posted on his joint Twitter account with Ant McPartlin. The touching photograph announced the birth of his daughter Isla and showed the then-newborn clutching onto her proud dad's finger.

The second was an exceptionally similar image back in July 2022 and showed his newborn son doing the same thing.

Whilst the 48-year-old didn't chat about his little ones on camera this year, talking about last year's series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Dec did make a candid revelation about life in Australia with his little ones.

Talking about their daily routines whilst filming the show on Good Morning Britain, Dec and his co-host Ant opened up to Andi Peters. Ant explained: "We get up at about two am Australian time, so it's early. We go to bed at about six, half six. Get a little bit of sun in the afternoon, no golf though, no golf!

He continued: "We have the families out, so we can't just be out playing golf." To which Dec replied: "I've got two children, Andi, I can't go playing golf in the afternoons." The star then went on to say that Jack is "very good," when asked how he was doing by Andi.

Jack's arrival last year came at an incredibly bittersweet time, as earlier that month, it was revealed that Dec's elder brother, Dermott, had passed away. Subsequently, Dermott's funeral sadly took place less than a week after Jack's arrival.

Jack's second middle name is also a tribute to Dec's late father Alphonsus, making the new arrival all the more bittersweet.

The little one was dubbed "a ray of light" by his TV star dad, who one day after his son was born, shared the joyous announcement on Instagram.

"Shortly before 10 am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x."