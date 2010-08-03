Most romantic celebrity kiss poll – the results are in

When it comes to public displays of affection, the stars know how to do it with style. And there is nothing celebrity watchers like to see more than famous faces locking lips in an unguarded moment of passion.



There was no shortage of choice when it came to finding nominees for hellomagazine.com's most romantic kiss poll – and it was a fiercely fought contest as readers voted in their droves for their favourite.



But there could of course only be one winner, and after a particularly close battle for first place, our readers chose the embrace between World Cup winner Iker Casillas and his reporter girlfriend Sara Carbonero as their number one.



The Spanish football captain's surprise smacker while Sara interviewed him live on TV after leading his team to victory earned him 2164 votes – 44 per cent of the total votes.



That was just enough to beat hellomagazine.com favourites, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.



The Twilight co-stars – and reported off-screen lovers - were nominated for giving their fans exactly what they wanted, and puckering up at this year's MTV Awards. In the end, they received 2037 votes in total; 41 per cent of the vote.



In third place was Ryan Gosling's smooch with Rachel McAdams. Dating at the time, the Notebook stars recreated their kiss from the film at the Movie Awards in 2005. And that passionate embrace went down well with our readers.

Fourth place went to a couple of newlyweds – Daniel Westling and his bride Crown Princess Victoria, who were ahead for their romantic caress after tying the knot in June.



America's president and his First Lady were next with the tender embrace Barack Obama gave his wife following his victory speech in November 2008, and Ashton Kutcher and wife Demi Moore took sixth place.



Next up was Andres Velencoso for his kiss with Kylie, closely followed by Will Smith and Russell Brand, who came joint eighth for their smooches, and then Tom Cruise for his show-stopping smoochwith wife Katie Holmes on the red carpet