Jon Bon Jovi admits 'every day is a challenge' in his 35-year marriage to Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi recently shared his insights on his 35-year marriage to Dorothea Hurley during an interview on Good Morning America, revealing that maintaining their relationship is a continuous challenge.

The celebrated rocker, who tied the knot with his high school sweetheart in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony back in 1989, expressed that the key to their enduring union lies in evolving together.

"Every day is a challenge and change, but if you're growing together, hopefully things will work out," Jon explained to host Lara Spencer.

He humorously noted that he doubts his relationship advice would resonate with his son Jake and Jake's fiancée, actress Millie Bobby Brown, saying: "You don't think they're going to listen, do you?" Yet, he acknowledged the couple's apparent happiness and confirmed their plans to wed soon.

Jon's candid reflection comes shortly after he admitted in an interview with The Independent that he hasn't always been the perfect spouse, attributing their lasting relationship to Dorothea's understanding and tolerance, especially given the demands of his rock star lifestyle.

"It's about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either," he stated.

Describing their relationship as a "mutual admiration society," Jon credits their success to both luck and shared growth, having known Dorothea since their high school days at Sayreville War Memorial High in New Jersey.

It was there that Dorothea first caught his eye, allowing him to "cheat off her in history," as he fondly recalled.

Dorothea quipped about their early days, highlighting both Jon's potential and her initial attraction to his looks: "He's cute. I'm shallow. I'll admit it!"

Jon reflected on their deep connection and shared experiences, emphasizing the genuine enjoyment they find in each other's company.

"Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out," he shared with People in 2020.

The couple has four children: Stephanie, 30; Jesse, 28; Jake; and Romeo, 19. Throughout their journey, Jon has remained grounded, never allowing fame to overshadow his true self or his dedication to family.

"We enjoy each other and we never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do," he said, acknowledging the pitfalls that have ensnared others within their circle.

Jon has openly discussed the personal sacrifices required by his music career, such as missing significant family moments.

Yet, he remains philosophical about the compromises, understanding the unique pressures of life in the limelight. "I've been in one of the biggest rock bands in the world for 25 years, and I'm not a saint, and I have not been a saint," he admitted to Best Life magazine.

