Giovanni Pernice and Molly Brown's reported engagement addressed after ring photo

Giovanni Pernice's love life is never far away from the headlines and the Strictly favourite sparked rumours that he was engaged on Sunday night when he was seen leaving the London Palladium with Molly Brown.

The Italian hunk and the blonde beauty went public with their romance in February before seemingly splitting in March, deleting their loved-up post and unfollowing each other on social media. Giovanni has since followed Molly again and the pair are now on better terms with one another after Giovanni had finished performing on his Let Me Entertain You tour.

However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that Molly was sporting quite the ring on her ring finger as she left with the Italian dancer, leading to some outlets reporting that the pair had gotten engaged.

However, speaking to the MailOnline, a spokesperson for Giovanni denied this was the case, however it appears that the pair have at least rekindled their romance.

Giovanni and Molly sparked engagement rumours - but these have now been quashed

Molly has also worn a similar ring on her Instagram feed, including in her most-recent post at the end of the March. In the image, the 24-year-old looked super stylish in a nude sheer dress that was embellished with dozens of diamonds; in the photo she sported the golden ring on her middle finger.

The couple went Instagram official at the end of February, with Molly sharing a post with her beau as they enjoyed a night out together. The pair were cuddled in close as they took the photo, with Molly in a black outfit and Giovanni was seen rocking a white shirt and leather jacket.

Molly often wears rings

Resharing the photo on his Instagram Stories, he tagged his beloved and penned a red love heart emoji and a smiling heart emoji. Molly captioned the photo on her feed: "Amore Mio," which translates into, "my love" and Giovanni commented the same.

The 33-year-old dancer has previously dated co-star Jowita Przystal, Love Island star Maura Higgins and former Strictly partner Georgia May Foote, and speaking to close friend Anton Du Beke on their travel show, the star admitted that he hoped to settle down one day.

© Ray Burmiston The Italian hunk has admitted he wants to "settle down"

During an episode of Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily he told his co-star: "Every time I date a girl I always tell [my mum] and say 'What do you think about this? What do you think about her?' She always asks, 'Is she The One. You know I want a baby before I pass away?' Of course, I want a family one day. You just have to find the right person first."

Giovanni added: "There is a fine line about wanting to be in a relationship and be with somebody because you get lonely."