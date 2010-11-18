Eva Longoria files for divorce from her husband amid reports of his infidelity

'Devastated' Eva Longoria has filed for divorce from Tony Parker after three years of marriage.



One day after the Desperate Housewives beauty denied reports her husband had done the same in a Texan court, Eva's documents were submitted in Los Angeles.



The petition cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. But recently the couple have been plagued by infidelity rumours, with reports that Tony had been unfaithful.



And Eva, 35, reportedly confided to friend Mario Lopez – host of TV show Extra - that she found "hundreds of texts" from another woman on her 28-year-old husband's phone.

She told him that the woman is question is the wife of one of Tony's San Antonio Spurs teammates, as well as revealing that he had been keeping in touch with another woman on Facebook.



"She is devastated, she wants us all to know that," George Lopez said. "But she's strong."



Eva herself confirmed the split on Twitter, writing: "It's with great sadness that after 7 years together, Tony and I have decided to divorce.



"We love each other deeply and pray for each other's happiness." Her estranged husband later tweeted the same message.



Eva and Tony were engaged in November 2006. They wed in a lavish ceremony on July 7, 2007, in a 17th century castle on the outskirts of Paris.

This took place 24 hours after an intimate civil ceremony.



They had first met after a San Antonio Spurs basketball game when the actress and her father were invited back to the team's press room to meet the players.



In her divorce petition - which says their date of separation is still to be determined - Eva is seeking spousal support and requested that her name be restored to Eva Jacqueline Longoria.

The couple had a prenuptial agreement signed the month before their wedding, and updated it two years later.



