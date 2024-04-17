Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan reacts to new blow amid eyebrow-raising divorce battle: latest developments

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson's post-prison reunion fairytale has crumbled, and now their divorce battle isn't letting up.

The former couple initially tied the knot with a small prison ceremony on July 21, 2022 in Livingston County, Missouri, and reunited and started their lives together when Gypsy was released from prison in January.

Less than two months later, on March 25, the two officially separated, with Gypsy filing for divorce on April 8, and there's been a slew of eyebrow-raising developments ever since.

Restraining order

On the very same day Gypsy filed for divorce – at which time she requested Ryan pay interim and long term spousal support and that he not be allowed any support from her – she also requested a restraining order against Ryan.

Now, though it was previously erroneously reported that Ryan had fired back with his own restraining order against his soon-to-be ex-wife, as of April 17, he has filed no responses to the restraining order.

© Getty Gypsy and Ryan days after her prison release

Reason for divorce

In her divorce filing, Gypsy requested Ryan not be issued any spousal support from her, claiming "she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage."

Reports have since swirled claiming that the split was in part because of Gypsy's disdain over Ryan's supposed at-home behavior, from alleged hoarding to eating habits and their sleeping arrangement.

© Instagram

Reunion with ex-fiancé

Gypsy confirmed her separation from Ryan with a Facebook post that read: "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," and: "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

In the days after, she was spotted out with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, in Louisiana, and the two ended up getting matching tattoos together.

© Instagram Gypsy is now living with her family in Louisianna

Despite the curious development, Ken's mother Raina William maintained to People that they are not back together, sharing: "They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it," and that she thinks Gypsy is "a sweet girl."

"I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her."

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story erroneously reported that Ryan had filed his own restraining order against Gypsy.

