Ryan Seacrest splits from model girlfriend Aubrey Paige after 3 years together

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky have decided to go their separate ways.

After rumors swirled that the American Idol host, 49, and the model, 26, had called it quits after three years together, a rep for the former confirmed to People that they had in fact broken up.

The former pair started dating in 2021, however kept their relationship largely out of the public eye at least in its early stages.

They eventually made a handful of appearances together, starting with their red carpet debut at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez' documentary Halftime in June of 2022, which kicked off that year's TriBeCa film festival.

Aubrey, a model based in Los Angeles, shared snippets of their romance on social media from time to time, including a celebratory New Year's post ahead of 2022, which she captioned with: "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."

The two did long distance – or split their time between New York and Los Angeles – for much of their relationship, as Ryan was still living in New York while he hosted LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (now LIVE with Kelly and Mark) from 2017 until his departure last year.

© Gotham Aubrey and Ryan in February

At the time of his exit, he had expressed he was eager to return to sunny Los Angeles, in part to better focus on American Idol, which he has hosted since its inaugural season in 2002.

As of last year, Aubrey was signed to Genetics Model Management, and just last month she launched Sippin' on Somethin', described on Instagram as the "world's best wine card game."

© Instagram The former couple was together for three years

According to her LinkedIn page, she grew up in upstate New York, before moving to Texas. She studied business management and marketing at Austin Community College – she graduated in 2019 – and she considers herself to be an "experienced script writer with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry."

And though both she and Ryan were largely mum on details of their relationship, they did have the stamp of approval from none other than Ryan's former LIVE co-host Kelly Ripa herself.

© Getty They made their red carpet debut in June of 2022

When he first revealed while on their show that he was in a relationship, she joked at the time: "If you two break up I'm going into seclusion," and emphasized: "I am so fond of her."

She cheekily added: "We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."

