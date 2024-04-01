Tori Spelling admits daughter was 'shamed' by classmates who thought family lived in RV after Dean McDermott split

Tori Spelling is opening up – and setting the record straight – about her tumultuous split from ex Dean McDermott, and her headline-making living situation with their kids right after.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum split from Dean last summer after 18 years together, and sparked concerns from fans after photos and reports swirled insinuating that she and her five kids were living out of an RV and different motels.

The former couple share kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, who just turned seven, and the mom-of-five has given insight into how the media coverage on her family impacted her eldest daughter.

WATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

On Monday, Tori didn't hold back upon launching the first episode of her new podcast, misSpelling, in which she detailed her split from Dean and the aftermath.

Addressing the time she spent "living" with her kids in an RV, she maintained the family never fully lived in the motorhome, but rather rented it for the summer "like every other family" and "drove up the coast and camped."

Still, that didn't stop her daughter Stella's classmates from bullying her about it, and Tori revealed "she was shamed" at school because of it, with some students even wondering to her if she was "homeless."

© Instagram Tori with her five kids

She recalled Stella explaining to her: "People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press."

MORE: Tori Spelling effortlessly channels Y2K vibes in flared jeans and crop top

MORE: Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott shares life-changing news as he details horrible addiction battle

Tori further shared: "She had someone come up to her at school and ask, 'Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom right?'"

© Instagram Stella and her sister in the RV

Though Tori opened up more than ever about the changes her family went through in the last couple of months, it's not the first time she speaks candidly about adjusting to being a single mom.

MORE: Tori Spelling forced to evacuate her rental in dramatic standoff amid estranged husband Dean McDermott's new romance

Last Christmas, her first since the split, she gave sincere insight into how she was managing Christmas gifting, revealing on her Instagram Stories: "It's December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas."

© Instagram

"Five Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do," she declared, before sharing that on top of everything, she had missed the Amazon Prime cut off to get orders delivered in time.

Still, she continued: "Now I'll have to brave the mall alone," before adding: "Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023," alongside a laughing emoji.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.