Dannii's little music fan: X factor judge brings along baby Ethan to rehearsals

Cheryl or Dannii? Vote for your favourite 'X Factor' outfit of the week



With only four acts left to battle it out in this week's finals, the competition on the X Factor is really heating up.



But at last week's studio rehearsals there was one star that stole the show – Dannii Minogue's baby boy Ethan.



Attending Friday's practice run, the stylish Aussie judge brought along her little five-month-old son.



Kitted out in some bright pink headphones to protect his ears, Ethan seemed to take it all in his stride as he joined mum to watch her final act, Matt Cardle, perform.

VIEW GALLERY

Click on photos for gallery





Video footage of Dannii, 39, and her child was shown on the X Factor spin-off show The Xtra Factor on Sunday.



Host Konnie Huq announced: "Dannii visited us in rehearsals today with a very special visitor who's getting into music from a very early age."



To cooing from the audience, the short film showing mum and baby was then screened. And fellow judge Cheryl was overheard exclaiming: "Oh my god, on my god, that’s too cute," while doting Dannii proudly smiled.

VIEW GALLERY





Little Ethan is Dannii's first baby. She welcomed him into the world with her partner, rugby ace-turned-model Kris Smith, on July 5.



This has been a particularly successful year for Ms Minogue. As well as starting a family and continuing her role on the X Factor, she has launched her own fashion label and fragrance, become an M&S model, and written an autobiography.



And Dannii's made it clear that the real icing on the cake would be seeing her final act Matt Cardle win this series of the show.



After finding out he had made it through to the finals, the gorgeous brunette and her protégée posted a video on Twitter (below), celebrating his place in the last round and encouraging fans to vote for the 27-year-old former painter.



Celebrity love stories: Dannii Minogue and Kris Smith

