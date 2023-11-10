Dannii Minogue and Mel B share heartache after Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo dies aged 35

Singer and actor Johnny Ruffo has passed away at the age of 35, following a six-year battle with brain cancer. Initially recognised for his 2011 appearance on X Factor Australia, the late star experienced a meteoric rise to fame after securing the role of Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013 to 2016.

Confirming the news of his death on Friday, Johnny's family have released a statement, via his Instagram account. Sharing a photo of the TV star, the caption read: "It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny.

Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors.He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give."

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

The statement concluded: "We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives."

Following the news, a number of Johnny's friends, former co-stars and fans have paid tribute in the comments. Among them, Dannii Minogue, penned: "The cheekiest chap. His voice, smile and dancing feet will be missed by so many. Thinking of his family in this heart breaking time."

© Getty Dannii Minogue has penned a tribute

Home and Away star Andrew James Morley has also responded, writing: "Forever in my heart mate. Brother on and off screen." Meanwhile, Spice Girls star and The Masked Singer Australia judge, Mel B, was overcome with emotion, commenting: "My heart just broke."

It was back in 2017 that Johnny initially received a brain cancer diagnosis. Following two years of treatment, the actor entered into remission. However, his cancer had returned by 2020, and in a 2022 interview with The Project, Johnny confirmed that he had received a terminal diagnosis.

MORE: Matthew Perry's online gesture to Jennifer Aniston rediscovered by fans - how it set their friendship apart

READ: NCIS and Grey's Anatomy star Shannon Wilcox dies aged 80

"What plays in my head a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it may be for her if something does happen to me," Johnny said of his girlfriend, Tahnee Sims. "You can only imagine how difficult it's been for her.

"So, it's something that I don't want to think about. It just gets me a little bit emotional about it because I know at some point something will happen, whether it's, you know, a month from now or 10 years from now or 20 years."

© Getty In 2022, Johnny confirmed that he'd received a terminal cancer diagnosis

Johnny added: "At some point, it will get me but I'm still fighting. Still kicking on…I'm already winning. My goal now is to try and help as many people as I can and also live a happy life."

Prior to his passing, Johnny had worked to spread greater awareness about brain cancer in Australia, and he also took part in various charity events.