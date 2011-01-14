The results: Find out who you voted the most attractive stars of 2010

Click here for the full results

It's hellomagazine.com's biggest event of the year – and our poll to find 2010's most attractive and elegant celebrities generated more excitement than ever before.



More than half a million votes were registered in our search, with readers from around the world clicking in their thousands to ensure their favourite famous faces took the titles.



And after a closely fought battle, Angelina Jolie retained her crown as the most elegant woman.



The super-glamorous mum-of-six – also named 2009's most elegant celeb – secured just under an impressive 25,000 clicks in total - 38 percent of the vote - to finish in poll position.



Taking second place was newcomer Leona Lewis with just over a quarter of the total, and Denmark's stylish Crown Princess Mary came in third position with 9,842 votes (15 per cent).



Fourth place went to Harry Potter's bewitching actress Emma Watson – and rounding up the top five was Christina Aguilera.



There was a clear victor in the most attractive man poll. Beating the nearest competition by some 47,000 clicks was Hugh Laurie, who secured an incredible 40 per cent of the total with 122,443 votes.



Up two places from last year, Scottish hunk Gerard Butler came second with just under a quarter of the total - 75,166 votes - while dishy doctor David Tennant took third place with 11 per cent (34,750 votes).



Leaping up to fourth position this year was Colin Firth with 24,718 votes, followed by Orlando Bloom in fifth.



With last year's most attractive woman Kristen Stewart not making the final this time around, it was down to a new star to take her crown.



And that star was none other than Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester.



The super-stylish actress beat more established names, including second place Britney Spears, who scored 38 per cent of the final vote with 56,417 clicks.

Leighton pipped her by just over 16,000 clicks to take the 2010 title with a whopping 72,438 votes – 48 per cent.

In third place was Angelina, followed by Jordan's Queen Rania, and coming in fifth place was Emma Watson.