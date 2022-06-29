Nicole Kidman details her and Keith Urban's 'very poor' upbringings in heartfelt interview She shares two children with her country music husband

Nicole Kidman might be an A-list Hollywood star but her family certainly didn't come from money.

In a heartbreaking and candidly honest revelation Nine Perfect Strangers actress, 55, opened up about being grateful for everything she has because she had so little growing up.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares unusual post on Father's Day

"I've always been aware of privilege because both my parents came from nothing," Australian-born Nicole told Glamour UK. "When we moved to America, we had nothing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

"My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mum helped put my dad through his PhD as he came from a very poor family.

READ: Nicole Kidman surprises fans with romantic appearance alongside Keith Urban

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's jaw-dropping $50million property portfolio

"When he became a psychologist, he would offer his behavioural therapy for nothing if they didn't have any money, because he just wanted to help.

"I grew up with one of the gentlest, kindest fathers who was a giver and my mother was a nurse, so my family had that social conscience."

Nicole is a proud mother herself

Nicole - who lost her beloved father, Antony, in 2014 - also shared details of her husband, Keith Urban's tough childhood, and said: "I also married a man who's totally self-made and came from a background where he said every brick in his house is a gig.

"He grew up on a farm, literally in a shed. They didn't have bedrooms. Four of them lived in a shed that subsequently burned down.

MORE: Tom Cruise's son Connor shares rare photo that gets fans talking

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes candid confession about raising daughters Sunday and Faith

"They have talked of a community that came and helped their family because they had nothing."

Nicole is convinced her nurturing nature is down to caring for her mum, who had breast cancer when Nicole was a teen.

Nicole and Keith don't take anything for granted

"I'm an eldest child, my mother had breast cancer when I was 17, and I had to take care of her. That's a place in which I feel confident and I feel good when I'm able to do it.”

She subsequently adores being a mum and shares two daughters with Keith, 55 - Sunday and Faith.

"For a parent to say to a child, 'You're loved. You're just loved,' is the most important thing and, 'you can believe, you can do, you can be who you are, and I will love you'," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.