Angelina Jolie steps out in NYC with mini-me daughter Vivienne - rare photos
Angelina Jolie steps out in NYC with mini-me daughter Vivienne

The Maleficent star shares Vivienne Jolie-Pitt with her ex-husband Brad

2 minutes ago
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England
Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
Angelina Jolie looked nothing short of fabulous at the weekend as she enjoyed a relaxing stroll in New York with her lookalike daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Embracing the spring sunshine, the duo were pictured beaming as they pounded the pavements after a spell of mother-daughter shopping. For the sunny outing, Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress Angelina, 48, nailed the quiet luxury trend in a pair of flared black trousers, a lace top and a double-breasted black coat.

mother and daughter crossing road in new york © Goff Photos
The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a shopping trip in New York

She elevated her ensemble with a pair of funky black aviator sunglasses and a tan leather bag, while a pair of gold drop earrings added a dash of gilded glamour.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Vivienne, whom Angelina shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, looked trendy in a pair of baggy jeans, a grey Nike sweater and a pair of navy Converse. And in a sweet moment, the pair were pictured laughing as they paused on the sidewalk.

mother and daughter crossing road with brown shopping bags© Goff Photos
Angelina stepped out with her mini-me daughter Vivienne

Over the past few months, Angelina and Vivienne have been working together on their Broadway show titled The Outsiders - a musical adaptation of the S.E. Hinton 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 movie of the same name.

While The Maleficent actress has been serving as its executive producer, Vivienne has been working as a production assistant.

When Angelina was first announced as producer, a source close to her exclusively shared with HELLO!: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people."

Angelina Jolie silver dress at premiere © Getty Images
Angelina Jolie attending the red carpet for Eternals

Reflecting on her daughter's role, Angelina went on to say: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives.

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Aside from Vivienne, Angelina also shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin, Knox, with her ex-husband Brad. The former couple first met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 86th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Brad and Angelina announced their separation in 2016

While Angelina tends to keep details of her family life under wraps, in a 2023 interview with Vogue, the star lifted a lid on motherhood, telling the publication how becoming a mother "saved" her. "I was 26 when I became a mother," she emotionally explained. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me – and taught me to be in this world differently.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie tells of her children's pride in superhero role in "Eternals"

"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be."

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Angelina with her children Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox

She continued: "Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at – and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

