Hugh's got the blues: 'House' actor launches music career

It seems Hugh Laurie's ambition does not rest with conquering the acting world.



The 51-year-old is putting aside his hugely successful role on House to focus on launching his career as a blues musician.



The Golden Globe winner made his debut performance on Wednesday night at an intimate venue in New Orleans, to promote his upcoming album Let Them Talk.



And there to support the star was a small hand-selected audience including his life-long friend and writing partner Stephen Fry.



When questioned over his choice to hold the debut show in Louisiana, Hugh - who is renowned for his role as Dr Gregory House - said: "In my imagination New Orleans just straight hummed with music, romance, joy, despair.



"Its rhythms got into my gawky English frame and, at times, made me so happy and sad, I just didn't know what to do with myself."



The classically trained musician added: "I love this music as authentically as I know how."



It seems Hugh might be anticipating negative feedback about his new endeavour, though. He said: "I was not born in Alabama in the 1890s. I've never eaten grits, cropped a share, or ridden a boxcar."



"I am a white, middle-class Englishman, openly trespassing on the music and myth of the American south."



"If that weren't bad enough, I'm also an actor: one of those pampered ninnies who can't find his way through an airport without a babysitter."



The much-awaited album will be released on May 9.