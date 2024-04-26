All the times James Middleton has shared a glimpse of adorable son baby Inigo

James Middleton couldn't be more besotted by his son Inigo, whom he shares with his wife, Alizée Thervenet.

Since little Inigo's arrival, Prince Kate's brother, 37, has shared occasional glimpses into his life with his bundle of joy, and it's safe to say that he is besotted - and we can see why!

James and Alizée welcomed their son in October last year

Despite only sharing occasional snaps of his firstborn, lnigo has had quite the six months having already been on two incredible holidays with his doting parents, as well as settling into life with his pack of five furry four-legged siblings, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla.

Keep scrolling as we take a look back at baby Inigo's sweetest moments so far…

Birth announcement

James announced the arrival of little Inigo on 27 October 2023 with a series of adorable photos from their sprawling countryside home in Berkshire.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy [blue love heart emoji]," James wrote as part of a lengthy caption.

© Instagram The dogs take their parenting responsibilities seriously

The featured photo showed a close-up of Inigo's tiny hand, holding onto a mini portrait of Ella, James' late dog who passed away before Inigo was born. Ella holds an exceptionally special place in James' heart as she was his therapy dog, and helped him recover from depression.

© Instagram James and Alizee welcomed a son in October this year

Other adorable photos showed Inigo surrounded by the other dogs outside in the garden, as well as a third photo showing the infant in a baby bouncer worn by his devoted dad.

Carol concert

In December, James stepped out at the Dog's Trust carol concert with his son and his wife Alizée.

Little Inigo looked so sweet, all wrapped up in a cosy knitted blue baby grow and a matching baby blue knitted hat. The baby also wore a warm knitted white cardigan.

New mum Alizée looked so elegant as she cradled her bundle of joy and wore a white frilly shirt, tartan skirt and warm navy blue coat.

A cosy dog walk

On New Year's Eve, James shared a reflective post ahead of the new year containing two adorable glimpses of baby Inigo.

The first photo saw the newborn strapped to his father as they, Alizée and their pack of dogs, ventured out for a wintry walk on the beach. Inigo's face was obscured from view, nestled into his dad's chest, but he was well wrapped up in a quilted navy blue hood and a knitted grey hat.

© Instagram The family went out of a wintry beach walk

In the caption, James opened up about welcoming his firstborn, writing: "My wife Alizee and I had the absolute delight of welcoming our first child Inigo into the world. Inigo has already found his place amongst the pack, giggling every time one of the dogs comes over to nestle up beside us."

© Instagram Dogs Mabel and Isla stood guard behind their human sibling

The second photo showed fans exactly what James was talking about, and saw Inigo in his Moses basket in front of a roaring fire whilst his golden retrievers, Mabel and Isla, stood guard behind him.

Inigo looked adorable wearing a stripy top adorned with an elephant and grey leggings.

On the slopes

In February, Inigo went on his very first family holiday - skiing! James was incredibly excited to share news of the trip, confessing: "I have been waiting for the day we could go on our first adventure with the dogs together".

James Middleton shares incredible video from first family ski trip

To mark the incredible break away, James shared an impressive video of him pulling Inigo on a sledge whilst Alizeé and the dogs rode along with him.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Inigo was nice and secure in a black baby carrier and didn't leave his father's side.

James' 37th birthday

Earlier this month, James delighted followers when he shared the most adorable photo twinning with his little boy on his birthday.

The father-son duo were two peas in a pod wearing matching black berets whilst posing in their stunning home.

Listen: A Right Royal Jam

"Matching bérets to celebrate my Birthday [balloon emoji]. Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs [red love heart emoji]," he wrote alongside the heartfelt photo.