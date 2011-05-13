Cannes 2011: Golden girls Diane Kruger and Rachel McAdams have the look of love

The red carpet at Cannes sparkled with shimmering hues of gold on Thursday as leading ladies stepped out for the unveiling of Sleeping Beauty.



Fashion favourite Diane Kruger (right) led the way in a sequinned backless Calvin Klein gown that looked glamorous and elegant on her slender frame.



Forgoing accessories, she arrived on the arm of her handsome long-term boyfriend Joshua Jackson, wearing a smart Lanvin suit he teamed with sneakers.





Another aureate actress also glowing with the look of love was Rachel McAdams.



Dressed in high-waisted trousers and a bustier by Monique Lhuillier, the Sherlock Holmes star (centre) made her second red carpet appearance with her new beau, Michael Sheen.



The happy couple – who made their official debut at the Cannes screening of Midnight in Paris – have been dating for a year now and are clearly ready to show their romance to the world.



British actor Michael, 42, proudly wrapped his arm around his girlfriend's waist as they posed for the waiting cameras before heading inside for the fairytale reworking.

Rising star Emily Browning (left) more than held her own at the event.



The 22-year-old Australian – the film's protagonist - stepped into the spotlight with ease, wearing a beautiful embroidered gown by Valentino.



Other leading ladies attending Sleeping Beauty included Jane Fonda, 73, who looked incredible in a figure-hugging white Emilio Pucci dress, and British presenter Alexa Chung in a short white number.



Indian beauty Aishwarya Rai, meanwhile, looked spectacular in a white and navy Armani Prive gown, gracefully carrying off the asymmetrical design with ease.