Johnny rocks out with Alice Cooper

Is there anyone who doesn't want to be a rock star?



Even Johnny Depp - who has one of the coolest jobs in the world - likes nothing better than picking up a guitar and strutting his stuff on stage when the opportunity presents itself.





The actor thrilled - and shocked - fans at an intimate gig in London when he joined Alice Cooper on stage as a surprise guest.



He helped the rock legend perform two hits: School's Out and I'm Eighteen, and Alice was clearly impressed.



"I think we could use another guitar player. If this whole movie thing doesn't work out, call us," said the singer.



It had originally been thought that Guns N Roses guitarist Slash would join Alice and his band on stage at the concert to promote his new album Welcome To My Nightmare.



But there were cheers of delight as the rocker introduced the Hollywood star towards the end of the 75-minute set, calling him "the blues master, Mr Johnny D from Kentucky".





Familiar faces in the crowd included X Factor contestant Katie Waissel, who tweeted: "Oh my god johnny depp just got on stage with Alice cooper omg I love this right now I'm speechless!!!!!"



Johnny is something of a keen guitarist, in the Nineties having been part of his own band P – which included Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers and Steve Jones from Sex Pistols.



He has also guest played for a number of artists, including Oasis and Shane McGowan, and featured on the soundtracks to his films Chocolat and Once Upon a time in Mexico.



For now, there's no sign of Johnny giving up his day job, however.



The 48-year-old is currently in the UK filming new Tim Burton project Dark Shadows, with Helena Bonham Carter and Michelle Pfeiffer.