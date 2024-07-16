Who is Johnny Depp's 28-year-old model 'girlfriend' Yulia Vlasova

Johnny Depp is reportedly dating again, two years after his difficult defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 61, is reportedly in a casual relationship with 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova, with sources saying they have been seeing each other over the past few years, according to both the Daily Mail and People.

© PATRICK BAZ US actor Johnny Depp arrives for the opening of the RSFF festival in Jeddah on November 30, 2023

Who is Yulia?

© @im__iuliia Instagram Yulia is a model and beautician

Yulia is a Russian beautician and model who lives in Prague, where she founded She Studio for her makeup artistry. The couple reportedly met in the Czech city in 2021, attending the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Yet while the 28-year-old is primarily based in Prague, she regularly visits Johnny who lives in London.

© @nikol_trety Instagram Johnny and Yulia (wearing red sunglasses) stand next to each other after a concert

Per her Instagram, it's clear that the model loves to travel as just this year she's shared snaps from London, Antibes, Cannes, Ibiza, Milan, and Dubai.

While Johnny has yet to earn a spot on her Instagram grid, the Daily Mail reported that she shared a photo on her Instagram Story in which the couple rested their hands on each other's legs.

The couple have featured in photographs on friends' social media, with Yulia standing next to Johnny after he performed in Prague in July 2022.

Johnny's former relationships

© Getty Johnny Depp with Winona Ryder

The actor's love life has received much media attention over the years, from his short-lived marriage to Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985, to relationships with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss.

Johnny was in a relationship with singer Vanessa Paradis from 1998 to 2012, with whom he shares Lily-Rose Depp and Jack. Following the end of their relationship, he started dating Amber Heard, who he had met on the set of The Rum Diaries (2011).

© Brenda Chase Johnny Depp standing with Vanessa Paradis

The couple married in 2015, and over a year later in 2016 Amber filed for divorce, obtaining a temporary restraining order against the actor who she claimed was verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship, allegations Johnny denied.

Their divorce was finalized in 2017, although the former couple went head-to-head when Johnny sued Amber for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about sexual violence. She would counter-sue, alleging he coordinated a "harassment campaign via Twitter", "orchestrating online petitions in an effort to get her fired from Aquaman and L'Oreal."

© Getty Images Actor Amber Heard attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Justice League' at the Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

The verdict found that all three statements from Amber's op-ed were false, defamatory and made with malice, with the jury awarding Johnny $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counter suit and zero in punitive damages from Depp.

Following the trial, Depp was linked with his lawyer Joelle Rich.