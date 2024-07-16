Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is Johnny Depp's 28-year-old model 'girlfriend' Yulia Vlasova
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Left: Johnny Depp Right: Yulia Vlasova

Who is Johnny Depp's 28-year-old model 'girlfriend' Yulia Vlasova

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has previously been linked to Amber Heard and Winona Ryder

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
17 minutes ago
Share this:

Johnny Depp is reportedly dating again, two years after his difficult defamation trial against Amber Heard

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 61, is reportedly in a casual relationship with 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova, with sources saying they have been seeing each other over the past few years, according to both the Daily Mail and People.

US actor Johnny Depp arrives for the opening of the RSFF festival in Jeddah on November 30, 2023© PATRICK BAZ
US actor Johnny Depp arrives for the opening of the RSFF festival in Jeddah on November 30, 2023

Who is Yulia?

Yulia Klasova sat eating dinner in Dubai© @im__iuliia Instagram
Yulia is a model and beautician

Yulia is a Russian beautician and model who lives in Prague, where she founded She Studio for her makeup artistry. The couple reportedly met in the Czech city in 2021, attending the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. 

Yet while the 28-year-old is primarily based in Prague, she regularly visits Johnny who lives in London.

Johnny and Yulia (wearing red sunglasses) stand next to each other after a concert© @nikol_trety Instagram
Johnny and Yulia (wearing red sunglasses) stand next to each other after a concert

Per her Instagram, it's clear that the model loves to travel as just this year she's shared snaps from London, Antibes, Cannes, Ibiza, Milan, and Dubai.

While Johnny has yet to earn a spot on her Instagram grid, the Daily Mail reported that she shared a photo on her Instagram Story in which the couple rested their hands on each other's legs.

View post on Instagram
 

The couple have featured in photographs on friends' social media, with Yulia standing next to Johnny after he performed in Prague in July 2022.

Johnny's former relationships

Johnny Depp with Winona Ryder© Getty
Johnny Depp with Winona Ryder

The actor's love life has received much media attention over the years, from his short-lived marriage to Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985, to relationships with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss.

Johnny was in a relationship with singer Vanessa Paradis from 1998 to 2012, with whom he shares Lily-Rose Depp and Jack. Following the end of their relationship, he started dating Amber Heard, who he had met on the set of The Rum Diaries (2011).

Johnny Depp standing with Vanessa Paradis© Brenda Chase
Johnny Depp standing with Vanessa Paradis

The couple married in 2015, and over a year later in 2016 Amber filed for divorce, obtaining a temporary restraining order against the actor who she claimed was verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship, allegations Johnny denied. 

Their divorce was finalized in 2017, although the former couple went head-to-head when Johnny sued Amber for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about sexual violence. She would counter-sue, alleging he coordinated a "harassment campaign via Twitter", "orchestrating online petitions in an effort to get her fired from Aquaman and L'Oreal."

Actor Amber Heard attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Justice League' at the Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Actor Amber Heard attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Justice League' at the Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

The verdict found that all three statements from Amber's op-ed were false, defamatory and made with malice, with the jury awarding Johnny $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counter suit and zero in punitive damages from Depp.

Following the trial, Depp was linked with his lawyer Joelle Rich.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More